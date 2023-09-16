Area volleyball roundup

Valley View’s Bonnie Fagan (9) leaps to defend at the net during Thursday’s high school volleyball match at Blazer Arena. Fagan had nine kills, four aces and two blocks in Valley View’s four-set victory over West Memphis.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Maddie Smith hammered out 13 kills Thursday to lead Brookland to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 victory over Westside in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball at Warrior Gym.

Chloe Rodriguez added 32 assists, six kills and nine digs for the Lady Bearcats (12-0, 4-0 conference). Evan Polsgrove contributed seven kills and six digs; Cassidy King compiled six kills; and Rylee Walker had eight digs and four aces.