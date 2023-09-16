Area volleyball roundup

JONESBORO — Maddie Smith hammered out 13 kills Thursday to lead Brookland to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 victory over Westside in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball at Warrior Gym.
Chloe Rodriguez added 32 assists, six kills and nine digs for the Lady Bearcats (12-0, 4-0 conference). Evan Polsgrove contributed seven kills and six digs; Cassidy King compiled six kills; and Rylee Walker had eight digs and four aces.
Lanie Welch led Westside (5-4, 2-2 conference) with nine kills, also adding six digs and two blocks. Liz Hufstedler was 15-of-15 serving with five digs and two blocks.
Also for Westside, Addi Montgomery was 11-of-13 serving with four aces and six digs; Mattyx Cureton had 12 assists, seven digs and two kills; Vada Watkins came up with 13 digs; Rhyannon Sullins had five digs; and Remi Crain had two blocks.
Brookland won the senior B game 25-23.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-17, 25-20. Kinley Hammett led Brookland with seven kills, five aces and five digs. Reece Jackson passed for 18 assists; Lynley Seyler produced four kills, six digs and four aces; and Karley Flemon recorded four kills.
Kaydence Garland led Westside with four kills and three blocks. Kirby Conrad added three kills, nine digs and three blocks; Emma Pate contributed eight assists; Lynlee Hausman-Taku recorded five blocks; Emma Byrd had three blocks and seven digs; and Kimber Wynn had five digs.
Brookland won the junior B game and Westside won both seventh-grade games.
Valley View 3, West Memphis 1
JONESBORO – Valley View won the last three sets Thursday to defeat West Memphis 21-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.
Bonnie Fagan led the Lady Blazers (9-4, 4-1 conference) with nine kills, also adding four aces and two blocks. Annika Wilbanks contributed eight kills, five digs and two blocks, while Kate Calhoon finished with eight kills, three digs and two blocks.
Riley Owens rang up six kills, 14 assists, nine digs, three aces and two blocks; Audrey Butler chipped in with five kills and five digs; Hayden Gartman had a team-high 19 digs along with three aces; Brennan Holland passed for 22 assists and had six digs; Bella Seeman served four aces to go with 15 digs; and Madilyn Kifer recorded eight digs.
Paragould 3, Nettleton 1
JONESBORO – Paragould’s Ava Biggs recorded a triple-double of 23 kills, 22 assists and 15 digs Thursday as the Lady Rams defeated Nettleton 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11 Thursday in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.
Lauren Stanley added 12 kills, 24 assists, six aces and 12 digs for the Lady Rams. Molly McPherson and Hadley Luke added six kills each, while Kahlyn Massey and Kiley Williams came up with 18 and 15 digs, respectively.
Avery Sample was 14-of-14 serving with three aces and 48 digs for Nettleton. Kennedy Massey contributed nine assists and 13 digs; Antonisha Whitney added four kills and three blocks; Aubrie Pool had four kills and 22 digs; and Zaria McShan had three assists, 15 digs and three aces on 12-of-13 serving.
Paragould won the junior high match 25-14, 25-15. Makiya McHenry and Madison Martin had five kills each for Paragould, while Tosko John was 16-of-16 serving with three aces and four digs.
Paragould won the junior B game 25-17 and the schools split two seventh-grade sets, Nettleton winning the first 25-23 and Paragould taking the second 25-18.
Harrisburg 3, Hoxie 0
HOXIE – Harrisburg’s Cassie Carlson amassed 26 kills while connecting on 14-of-15 serves as the Lady Hornets defeated Hoxie 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 25-17 Thursday in 3A-Northeast high school volleyball.
Macey Briley added 18 kills, 15 digs and four aces on 17-of-21 serving for Harrisburg (3-4).
Emerson Kerby passed for 42 assists, also adding nine digs and five kills; Laynie Casebier added nine digs and four kills; Miley Lacy chipped in with seven digs and 15-of-28 serving; and Graci Willis came up with nine digs for the Lady Hornets.
Nadia Greer led Hoxie with a double-double of 14 kills and 13 assists; Gracie Felton added eight kills and 15 assists, while Bailey Prater had eight kills and six digs.
Harrisburg (7-0) won the junior high match 25-15, 25-14.
Manila 3, Cave City 0
MANILA – Emma Jackson led Manila with 14 kills, three blocks, five digs and three aces on 16-of-16 serving during Thursday’s 25-9, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Cave City in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball action.
Mary Scott Deaton added nine kills for the Lady Lions (5-1 overall, 5-1 conference). Jenna LaRose recorded eight kills, 10 digs and three aces.
Also for Manila, Emma Kirk had 13 assists, six digs, three kills and four aces; Emily Pryor contributed nine assists and eight digs; and Ryleigh Smith came up with 12 digs.
Manila won the junior high match 25-19, 19-25, 16-14.
Wynne 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN – Reece Roberts recorded 10 kills Thursday to lead Wynne to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-9 victory over Trumann in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Bree Pardy was 14-of-16 serving with eight aces, seven kills and seven digs for the Lady Yellowjackets (10-2, 5-0 conference). Abby Scarbrough also had seven kills; Shea Walton added 30 assists, four kills, four digs and three aces; Ally Glover had five kills and five digs; Emma Hall was 11-of-11 serving with five digs; and Kenleigh Ferguson added seven digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-21, 25-18.