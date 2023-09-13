JONESBORO — Reece Roberts and Bree Pardy combined for 32 kills Monday as Wynne edged Jonesboro 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 in high school volleyball.

Roberts led the Lady Yellowjackets with 17 kills while finishing 20-of-20 serving with seven digs. Pardy added 15 kills, 17 digs and 11-of-11 serving.