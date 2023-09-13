JONESBORO — Reece Roberts and Bree Pardy combined for 32 kills Monday as Wynne edged Jonesboro 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 in high school volleyball.
Roberts led the Lady Yellowjackets with 17 kills while finishing 20-of-20 serving with seven digs. Pardy added 15 kills, 17 digs and 11-of-11 serving.
Abby Scarbrough contributed seven kills, three blocks and two digs. Shea Walton was 25-of-27 serving with five aces, six kills, seven digs and 48 assists.
Also for Wynne, Ally Glover was 15-of-16 serving with six kills and 13 digs; Kallyn Smith was 13-of-13 serving with four aces, three digs and two kills; Emma Hall recorded nine digs and two aces; and Kenleigh Ferguson added 11 digs.
Hope Huckabee led Jonesboro with 20 kills. Huckabee was also 15-of-16 serving with 11 digs and five blocks.
Caroline Hughes and Emmagin Spencer added seven kills each for the Lady Hurricane. Hughes also contributed seven digs and two blocks, while Spencer also had seven digs.
Also for Jonesboro, Julia Young was 12-of-12 serving with 23 assists and 12 digs; Anna Leslie had seven blocks and four kills; Cooper Beck added 12 assists and three digs; Kate Algee was 12-of-14 serving with 14 digs, four assists and two aces; Mackenzie Hicks was 17-of-17 serving with eight assists and six digs; Addie Odom produced six blocks; Jimaria Jackson recorded five kills, four digs and two blocks; Kendall Elder was 12-of-13 serving with three digs and two assists; Meadow Jones registered three kills and three blocks; Mia Burch also had three kills; and Hadley Orr came up with four digs.
Brookland 3, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Brookland’s Evan Polsgrove hammered out 12 kills and also came up with nine digs Monday during the Lady Bearcats’ 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Nettleton in high school volleyball.
Maddie Smith added nine kills, six digs and two aces for Brookland (11-0). Addy Vowell and Emery Booker chipped in with seven and four kills, respectively.
Chloe Rodriguez passed for 29 assists, also adding five digs and two aces; Rylee Walker recorded 14 digs; and Charley Stallings added eight digs for the Lady Bearcats.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-10, 25-22, led by Lynley Seyler with seven kills and five digs. Karley Flemon added six kills; Reece Jackson accumulated 17 assists; and Kinley Hammett served five aces to go with two kills.
CRA 3, Walnut Ridge 2
PARAGOULD – Crowley’s Ridge Academy edged Walnut Ridge in five sets Monday to keep its 3A-Northeast conference record perfect.
The Lady Falcons (6-0, 5-0 conference) prevailed 22-25, 27-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Michelle Moore led Walnut Ridge (5-1, 4-1 conference) with 17 kills and four blocks while adding two aces on 15-of-17 serving. Maddie Burris added a double-double of 35 assists and 17 digs along with seven kills and three aces on 25-of-27 serving.
Mallie Jean contributed nine kills and three blocks for Walnut Ridge, while Karlee Broadway recorded 23 digs.
Walnut Ridge (4-1 conference) won the junior high match 25-20, 15-25, 15-12. Haylen Moore was 19-of-20 serving with five assists, five digs and three kills for Walnut Ridge; Jessica Easton registered four kills; and Bre Hudson chipped in with three kills.
Manila 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG – Manila improved to 4-1 overall and in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Monday with a three-set victory over Harrisburg.
The Lady Lions won 25-20, 25-21, 27-25.
Jenna LaRose led Manila with 12 kills and was also 10-of-10 serving with two aces. Emma Jackson was also 10-of-10 serving with two aces while contributing eight kills, three assists and two blocks.
Emily Pryor was 15-of-15 serving with 10 assists and three kills, while Emma Kirk recorded a double-double of 14 assists and 10 digs.
Harrisburg won the junior high and seventh-grade matches.
Hoxie 3, Bald Knob 0
HOXIE – Hoxie swept Bald Knob 25-11, 25-9, 25-3 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Monday.
Hoxie also won the junior high match 25-14, 25-12.
Trumann 3, Riverview 0
TRUMANN – Trumann swept Riverview 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 in high school volleyball Monday.
Trumann also won the junior high match 25-20, 25-19.