JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s Maddie Johnson accumulated 16 kills Tuesday to lead the Lady Hurricane to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Westside in high school volleyball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Johnson also added five blocks for the Lady Hurricane. Jimaria Jackson recorded nine kills and four blocks, while Hope Huckabee was 23-of-23 from the service line with eight kills, three aces and 19 digs.
Also for Jonesboro, Caroline Hughes was 14-of-14 serving with seven kills, 18 digs and two blocks; Darla Ethridge was 16-of-16 serving with 35 assists and nine digs; Sydney Parker came up with 30 digs; Meadow Jones contributed six kills, three digs and two blocks; Savannah Byrd compiled 13 assists and four digs; Hadley Orr added 11 digs; and Olivia Locke chipped in with three digs.
Lanie Welch led Westside (8-10) with a double-double of 15 kills and 14 digs, also adding three blocks. Sydney Pickering’s stat line included nine kills, 16 assists, 12 digs and three service aces.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Ashley Kercheval was 14-of-14 serving with seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks; Liz Hufstedler had five kills and two blocks; Georgia Spinks was 17-of-17 serving with 11 assists; and Erika Johnson came up with 20 digs.
Jonesboro also earned a hard-fought victory in the junior varsity match, winning 25-23, 26-24.
Valley View 3, Paragould 0
JONESBORO – Valley View kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Paragould on Pink Night at Blazer Arena.
The Lady Blazers are 10-0 in conference play.
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland ran its winning streak to 10 matches Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-6, 25-15 sweep of Pocahontas.
The Lady Bearcats, who lead the 4A-Northeast conference, improved to 18-4.
Nettleton 3, Searcy 0
SEARCY – Nettleton swept Searcy in 5A-East conference volleyball Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders prevailed 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
Wynne 3, Southside 0
WYNNE – Cassidi Campbell led Wynne with 11 kills Tuesday as the Lady Yellowjackets swept Southside 27-25, 25-14, 25-20 in volleyball.
Bree Pardy was perfect from the service line for Wynne (15-4) while adding seven kills and 11 digs. Abby Scarbrough was also 100 percent serving with six kills and three aces.
Also for the Lady Yellowjackets, Reece Roberts was 21-of-22 serving with four aces, three kills and eight digs; Ally Glover had four kills, eight digs and two aces; and Maggie Winders contributed 30 assists, four kills and two aces.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-19, 25-16.
Trumann 3, Highland 1
HIGHLAND – Trumann cruised past Highland 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Tonia Barnes and Zoey Craig led the Lady Wildcats with nine kills each. Barnes was also 11-of-12 serving with 12 digs, while Craig was 18-of-20 serving with two aces.
Carlie Jo Hicks added 19 assists and three digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Highland won the junior high match in two sets. Dalylah Lazos had three kills and two digs for Trumann, while Olivia Matos added four assists and two aces.
Harrisburg 3, Bald Knob 0
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg swept Bald Knob in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday, winning 25-7, 25-11, 25-16.
Hannah Mross and Macey Briley led Harrisburg (5-12, 5-9 conference) with six kills each. Lilly Betts added five kills and six digs, while Emerson Kerby registered 14 assists and six aces.
Harrisburg kept its conference record perfect in junior high volleyball with a 25-10, 25-12 victory. Cassie Carlson led Harrisburg (14-2, 14-0 conference) with a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs. Laynie Casebier and Addy Biggs added four kills each.
Monday night, the Lady Hornets defeated 3A-Northeast foe Manila 25-22, 25-13, 17-25, 25-11 on their Dig Pink night in senior high volleyball.
Three players had a double-double for Harrisburg. Betts was 17-of-18 serving with 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces; Jojo Faulkner was 15-of-15 serving with 10 kills and 19 digs; and Kerby was 24-of-25 serving with 22 assists, 20 digs and three aces.
Briley had a team-high 12 kills and added six digs for Harrisburg; Tessa Carter recorded 22 digs; and Graci Willis chipped in with six digs.
Harrisburg rolled to a 25-10, 25-17 victory in the junior high match.
Carlson had seven kills, eight digs and three aces for Harrisburg. Casebier added five kills and eight digs; Brae Faulkner was 12-of-12 serving with three kills, eight assists and two aces; Zoey Armstrong had six assists to go with two aces; Biggs served four aces; and Camilla Spiegel added six digs.
Hoxie 3, Piggott 1
PIGGOTT – Hoxie improved to 13-1 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 victory over Piggott.
Ellery Gillham led the Lady Mustangs with 19 kills. Cara Forrester had a double-double of 10 kills and 29 assists; Chloe Prater also added 10 kills; and Nadia Greer contributed 15 assists.
Piggott won the junior high match 25-22, 25-10.