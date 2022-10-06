JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s Maddie Johnson accumulated 16 kills Tuesday to lead the Lady Hurricane to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Westside in high school volleyball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

Johnson also added five blocks for the Lady Hurricane. Jimaria Jackson recorded nine kills and four blocks, while Hope Huckabee was 23-of-23 from the service line with eight kills, three aces and 19 digs.