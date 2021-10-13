JONESBORO — Jonesboro cruised past Paragould 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 in 5A-East conference volleyball Tuesday.
Jonesboro’s Maddie Johnson finished with nine kills and four blocks. Mollie McCoy had eight kills and four blocks, while Saraya Hewitt contributed eight kills and two blocks for the Lady Hurricane (25-5, 10-2 conference).
Jayden Hughes recorded six kills and also came up with 11 digs. Anna Parker was 19-of-19 serving with 15 digs; Emmalee McLoy was 14-of-14 serving with 14 assists and five digs; Peyton Church added eight digs; Ella Tagupa finished with 20 assists and three blocks; and Caroline Hughes contributed three blocks.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-13.
Brookland 3, Forrest City 0BROOKLAND —Brookland gave up just eight total points Tuesday during a 25-1, 25-3, 25-4 sweep of Forrest City in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Talyn Hafer was 30-of-30 serving with 20 aces to lead the Lady Bearcats (13-2 conference). Savannah Pope was 13-of-13 with 11 aces; Addy Vowell finished 15-of-15 with seven aces; Lia Hendrix had eight kills and Baleigh Bassham added five kills.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-1, 25-2. Macie Murray was 17-of-18 serving with 17 aces; Cassidy King was 16-of-16 with 10 aces; and Liv Lewis served five aces.
Brookland also won the senior B and seventh-grade contests.
Valley View 3, Blytheville 0JONESBORO — Valley View held Blytheville to 15 total points Tuesday as the Lady Blazers earned a 25-5, 25-5, 25-5 sweep in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Tolly Fagan and Allison Shinabery served eight aces each, with Shinabery also adding four assists. Hadden Lieblong and Natalie Supine finished with five kills each, Lieblong also adding four aces and four assists for Valley View (27-3, 15-0 conference).
Also for Valley View, Molly Findley served four aces; Alex Brown and Olivia Miles had three aces each, with Miles also contributing three digs; Morghan Weaver and Alexandra Gibson had three kills each; and Micah McMillan served two aces.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-1.
In the junior high match, Valley View cruised to a 25-4, 25-5 victory. Annika Wilbanks finished with seven kills, followed by London Bean and Bonnie Fagan with three each. Fagan also had four digs.
Madilyn Kifer served five aces; Riley Owens had nine assists, three kills and two aces; Brennan Holland served four aces to go with five assists; and Camryn Cude served three aces.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-4 and the seventh-grade match 25-8, 25-3.
Wynne 3, Westside 2WYNNE — Wynne edged Westside 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Tuesday.
Abby Manley recorded 16 kills and nine digs for Westside (11-4 conference). Laynee Montgomery added eight kills along with 15 digs, 13 assists and two aces for the Lady Warriors.
Also for Westside, Lanie Welch contributed six kills and five digs; Ashley Kercheval recorded six kills; Jamisen Gauntt finished with five blocks and four kills; Baile Rogers came up with 19 digs; Sloane Welch finished with 14 digs; Georgia Spinks had 10 assists and seven digs; and Sydney Pickering added seven digs.
Hoxie 3, Cave City 2CAVE CITY — Hoxie rallied to defeat Cave City 21-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14, 15-7 Tuesday in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Cara Forrester led the Lady Mustangs (20-1, 14-0 conference) with 21 kills, 34 assists and 12 digs. She was also 20-of-20 serving with three aces.
Kailey Moody contributed 12 kills, 37 assists, five digs and 19-of-20 serving, while Chloe Prater added eight kills and seven digs for Hoxie.
Ellery Gillham was 25-of-26 serving with three aces, six kills, 13 digs and two blocks; Bailey Prater finished with seven kills, 14 digs and 12-of-13 serving; and Mykala Johnson had two blocks.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-16, 25-14.
GCT 3, Nettleton 1PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech rallied to defeat Nettleton 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 in 5A-East volleyball Tuesday.
Eden White finished with 14 kills to lead Nettleton, followed by Berkeley Landrum with nine kills and Chloe Reed and Mackenzie Williams with four each. Reed also had four aces, 24 assists and five digs.
Williams and Antonisha Whitley finished with two blocks each. Carmen McShan led Nettleton with 17 digs, while White had 10, Keely Carter eight and Kendall Prater six. Prater and Acelen Hart served two aces each.
Trumann 3, Pocahontas 0POCAHONTAS — Jayda Halfacre finished with 10 kills, seven digs and two aces Tuesday as Trumann swept Pocahontas 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Kaydence Jones added seven kills and seven blocks for the Lady Wildcats, who are 8-7 in league play. Annaleigh Penter contributed 13 assists, while Anna Lebo had 16 digs and two aces.