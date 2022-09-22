Area volleyball roundup

CONWAY — Defending 6A-Central conference champion Conway defeated Jonesboro 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Maddie Johnson and Hope Huckabee led the Lady Hurricane (6-3, 3-2 6A-Central) with six kills each. Huckabee also recorded six digs and three blocks, while Johnson contributed three digs and three blocks against Conway, which leads the 6A-Central with a 5-0 league record.
Caroline Hughes added five kills, six digs and three blocks for Jonesboro. Meadow Jones finished with five kills, five digs and four blocks.
Also for Jonesboro, Darla Ethridge was 11-of-11 serving with three digs and 11 assists; Sydney Parker was 10-of-10 with eight digs; Savannah Byrd had nine assists and eight digs; and Anna Parker compiled 29 digs.
Conway won the JV A match 25-17, 25-22 and the JV B match 25-6, 25-23.
Valley View 3, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Valley View swept Nettleton 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-16, the junior high match 25-12, 25-18, the junior B game 25-21, and the seventh-grade contest 25-7, 25-6.
GCT 3, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech swept Paragould 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Paragould took the junior high match 25-7, 25-6. In other action, Paragould won the seventh-grade match 24-26, 25-16, 15-8; GCT won the junior B contest 25-22, 25-21; and the teams split two senior B games.
Wynne 3, Highland 0
HIGHLAND – Wynne swept Highland 25-21, 25-8, 25-18 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Abby Scarbrough recorded 12 kills and six digs, while Cassidi Campbell added 11 kills for the Lady Yellowjackets (11-2-2, 5-0 conference). Bree Pardy compiled seven kills and nine digs.
Also for Wynne, Ally Glover was 23-of-25 serving with six aces, seven digs and four kills; Maggie Winders contributed 27 assists, three aces and three digs; and Reece Roberts came up with five digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 12-25, 25-19, 15-12.
Pocahontas 3, Trumann 1
TRUMANN – Pocahontas defeated Trumann 25-22, 25-20, 12-25, 25-15 in a 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball match Tuesday.
Tonia Barnes was 10-of-10 serving with 14 kills, 19 digs and two blocks for Trumann. Jaelyn Craig was 20-of-20 serving with two aces, four kills, seven digs and 21 assists.
Pocahontas won the junior high match in two sets.
Dalaney Osment finished with two aces and seven digs for Trumann, while Lynlee Correa added two kills and four digs.
Piggott 3, Walnut Ridge 0
WALNUT RIDGE – Piggott swept Walnut Ridge in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Michelle Moore finished with 10 kills, four blocks and three digs for Walnut Ridge.
Maddie Burris added five kills, 13 assists and five digs; Kinley Davis compiled 11 assists and eight digs; and Karlee Broadway recorded 14 digs.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match in three sets.
Cave City 3, Harrisburg 1
CAVE CITY – Cave City defeated Harrisburg 25-21, 31-29, 25-19 Tuesday in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Harrisburg (8-2, 8-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-12, 25-6. Brae Faulkner was 20-of-20 serving with eight aces and four assists for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg also won the seventh-grade match 25-11, 25-21.
Westside 2, MacArthur 0
JONESBORO – Westside swept MacArthur 25-13, 25-11 in junior high volleyball Tuesday.
Brylee Timms was 13-of-13 serving with three aces for Westside (9-2). Mattyx Cureton was 11-of-12 serving with 10 assists and three kills; Madalyn Easley was 10-of-11 serving with seven digs; and Kaydence Garland and Shaelie Guthrie added three kills each.
Westside won the junior B match 24-26, 25-16, 15-12.