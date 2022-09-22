Area volleyball roundup

Valley View’s London Bean (24) reaches for a ball hit by Nettleton’s McKenzie Williams during Tuesday’s 5A-East conference match at Blazer Arena. Valley View won in three sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

CONWAY — Defending 6A-Central conference champion Conway defeated Jonesboro 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 Tuesday in high school volleyball.

Maddie Johnson and Hope Huckabee led the Lady Hurricane (6-3, 3-2 6A-Central) with six kills each. Huckabee also recorded six digs and three blocks, while Johnson contributed three digs and three blocks against Conway, which leads the 6A-Central with a 5-0 league record.