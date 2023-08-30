Area volleyball roundup

Brookland setter Chloe Rodriguez sends the ball over the net for a kill during Monday’s volleyball match with Mountain Home. Rodriguez had five kills, 30 assists and six digs as the Lady Bearcats won in three sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

MANILA — Maddie Burris and Karlee Broadway set Walnut Ridge records Monday night as the Lady Bobcats outlasted Manila 27-29, 25-20, 16-25, 25-10, 15-12 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.

Burris set a school record with 47 assists, also adding six kills and 19 digs for the Lady Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 conference). Broadway’s 41 digs were also a Walnut Ridge record.