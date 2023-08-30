Area volleyball roundup

MANILA — Maddie Burris and Karlee Broadway set Walnut Ridge records Monday night as the Lady Bobcats outlasted Manila 27-29, 25-20, 16-25, 25-10, 15-12 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Burris set a school record with 47 assists, also adding six kills and 19 digs for the Lady Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 conference). Broadway’s 41 digs were also a Walnut Ridge record.
Avery Anderson and Mallie Jean recorded 17 and 14 kills, respectively, with Jean also adding eight kills for the Lady Bobcats. Michelle Moore added 16 kills, five blocks and 17-of-18 serving, while Jadyn Clark was 23-of-23 serving.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-10, 25-9. Haylen Moore was 14-of-15 serving with six aces, two kills and two assists; Andi Davis served four aces; and Kaylee Deese had eight digs for Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge won the seventh-grade match 25-6, 25-6.
Brookland 3, Mtn. Home 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland rolled past Mountain Home 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 in high school volleyball Monday night.
Addy Vowell finished with 10 kills to lead the Lady Bearcats (6-0). Evan Polsgrove and Maddie Smith added nine and eight kills, respectively.
Chloe Rodriguez added five kills, 30 assists and six digs; Baleigh Bassham chipped in with three kills and three aces; and Rylee Walker came up with seven digs.
Brookland won the senior B contest 2-0.
The junior high match also went to Brookland, 25-10, 25-20. Kinlee Crafton and Kinley Hammett had six and three kills, respectively. Lexie Schuermann recorded seven digs.
Westside 3, Pocahontas 0
POCAHONTAS – Lanie Welch finished with a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs Monday as Westside swept Pocahontas 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 in high school volleyball.
Ashley Kercheval was 10-of-10 serving with nine kills and 16 digs for the Lady Warriors (2-2). Vada Watkins was 18-of-18 serving with three aces and 24 digs, while Mattyx Cureton was 12-of-12 at the service line with a double-double of 29 assists and 11 digs.
Also for Westside, Liz Hufstedler was perfect on nine serves with six blocks and three kills; Izzy Wolf also had six blocks along with four kills; Addi Montgomery served four aces and had seven digs; and Remi Crain had two kills and two blocks.
Westside also won the senior B game 25-13.
In junior high volleyball, Westside prevailed 25-16, 25-10. Kimber Wynn served five aces in 10 attempts for Westside, also adding seven digs, while Kaydence Garland had four kills, four aces and two blocks.
Also for Westside, Emma Pate served three aces to go with six assists; Kirby Conrad had four digs and two kills; Destinee Tate had three digs and was perfect on nine serves; and Emma Byrd had two kills.
Westside won the junior B game 25-16 and won both seventh-grade sets.
Wynne 3, Marion 0
MARION – Bree Pardy hammered out 19 kills Monday as Wynne defeated Marion 28-26, 25-22, 25-22 in high school volleyball. Pardy also had 17 digs and was 10-of-10 serving for the Lady Yellowjackets. Reece Roberts added eight kills, 15 digs and was 10-of-10 serving.
Shea Walton recorded 32 assists, seven kills, 14 digs and two aces; Emma Hall came up with 21 digs; and Abby Scarbrough contributed four kills, three digs and two solo blocks for Wynne.
Harrisburg 3, Newport 1
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg rallied after the first set to defeat Newport 17-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball Monday.
Macie Briley was 18-of-20 serving with 10 aces for the Lady Hornets (2-1, 1-0 conference). Cassie Carlson added five kills and 14 digs, while Graci Willis contributed 10 digs.
Harrisburg won the junior high match 25-16, 25-12 as Adalen Kocher recorded six kills. Camilla Spiegel was 14-of-14 serving with four aces; Addy Biggs had three kills; and Brae Faulkner, Emery Gray and Madisyn Brazile had four digs each for Harrisburg.
CRA 3, Hoxie 0
HOXIE – Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Hoxie 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 Monday in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
CRA won the junior high match 25-16, 25-22.