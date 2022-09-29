Area volleyball roundup

Brookland’s Maddie Smith attacks the net as Westside’s Remi Crain (12) and Daisy Jackson (2) defend during Tuesday’s match at Warrior Gym. Smith had 12 kills in the Lady Bearcats’ three-set victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Maddie Smith recorded 12 kills Tuesday as Brookland defeated Westside 25-23, 25-16, 25-9 in high school volleyball.

Evan Polsgrove added 10 kills and was 10-of-11 serving with seven digs for the Lady Bearcats (15-4). Keeley Beary had eight kills, while Chloe Rodriguez was 11-of-11 serving with 30 assists and six kills.