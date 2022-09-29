Area volleyball roundup

JONESBORO — Maddie Smith recorded 12 kills Tuesday as Brookland defeated Westside 25-23, 25-16, 25-9 in high school volleyball.
Evan Polsgrove added 10 kills and was 10-of-11 serving with seven digs for the Lady Bearcats (15-4). Keeley Beary had eight kills, while Chloe Rodriguez was 11-of-11 serving with 30 assists and six kills.
Also for Brookland, Rylee Walker was 15-of-16 serving with three aces and seven digs, and Libbey Hammons added six digs.
Lanie Welch compiled six kills and six digs for Westside (8-7). Sydney Pickering added four kills and 10 digs, while Ashley Kercheval contributed four kills and six digs. Liz Hufstedler had three kills and three blocks.
Also for Westside, Georgia Spinks recorded seven assists; Erika Johnson chipped in with five digs; Rhyannon Sullins passed for five assists; and Daisy Jackson and Remi Crain had two blocks each.
Brookland won the senior B game 25-7.
Brookland earned a 31-29, 25-20 victory in the junior high match.
Mattyx Cureton was 14-of-14 serving with nine assists, 12 digs and two aces for Westside (10-4). Also for Westside, Harlee Baker contributed three kills and 11 digs; Shaelie Guthrie had three kills; Madalyn Easley and Macy Milner compiled nine and six digs, respectively; Madison Jones had two kills and two blocks; and Kaydence Garland had two kills.
Brookland won the junior B game, while Westside won both seventh-grade games.
On Monday, Valley View defeated Westside 25-18, 25-20 in junior high volleyball.
Brylee Timms, Baker and Garland led Westside with two kills each, with Baker adding 10 digs and Garland three blocks. Cureton contributed 10 digs, seven assists and two aces; Milner also had 10 digs; Easley and Vada Watkins had nine and seven digs, respectively; and Guthrie had two digs.
Valley View 3, Marion 0
MARION – Valley View completed a regular-season sweep of Marion in 5A-East conference volleyball Tuesday, earning a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 sweep.
The victory moved the Lady Blazers to 8-0 in the conference while dropping the Lady Patriots to 5-3. Valley View hosts Batesville (6-2 conference) in a battle of league leaders this evening.
Valley View also won Tuesday’s junior high match 25-22, 25-17 and took the junior B match 25-20, 23-25, 15-10.
Cabot 3, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO – Cabot won the final three sets Monday to defeat Jonesboro 23-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-14 in 6A-Central conference volleyball.
Hope Huckabee was 12-of-13 serving with 10 kills, 15 digs and two blocks to lead the Lady Hurricane, which is 3-4 in conference play. Meadow Jones added eight kills and four blocks, while Maddie Johnson was 13-of-14 serving with seven kills, seven blocks, three aces and three digs.
Also for Jonesboro, Anna Parker was 14-of-16 serving with 24 digs and four assists; Savannah Byrd recorded 18 assists and six digs; Darla Ethridge chipped in with 14 assists and seven digs; Sydney Parker was 10-of-11 serving with five kills, four blocks and nine digs; Anna Leslie had four kills and two blocks; and Jimaria Johnson contributed three blocks.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 27-25, 25-15.
Trumann 3, Blytheville 0
TRUMANN – Tonia Barnes compiled 11 kills, five digs and two assists Tuesday as Trumann swept Blytheville 25-12, 25-4, 25-7 in high school volleyball.
Natalie Bingham added eight kills for the Lady Wildcats. Jaelyn Craig was 13-of-13 serving with three aces and nine assists.
Trumann won the junior high match in two sets. Olivia Matos served nine aces to go with nine assists and two digs, while Lynlee Correa had five kills and three aces.
Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 1
HOXIE – Hoxie bounced back after dropping the first set Tuesday to defeat Walnut Ridge 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Ellery Gillham led the Lady Mustangs (10-1 conference) with 15 kills. Cara Forrester had a double-double of 10 kills and 21 assists, while Chloe Prater added eight kills.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-23, 24-26, 15-8.
Piggott 3, Harrisburg 1
HARRISBURG – Piggott defeated Harrisburg 25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18 Tuesday in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Macey Briley hammered out 24 kills to lead Harrisburg. Jojo Faulkner was 20-of-20 serving with 10 kills and 17 digs; Emerson Kerby was 17-of-19 serving with nine digs and 36 assists; Tessa Carter compiled 32 digs and Lilly Betts added five kills.
Harrisburg (12-2, 11-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-15, 25-11. Cassie Carlson had eight kills and six digs for Harrisburg; Laynie Casebier chipped in with six kills and five digs; Brae Faulkner added three kills, two aces and eight assists; and Camilla Spiegel contributed 12 digs.
Harrisburg also won the seventh-grade match 25-13, 25-20.