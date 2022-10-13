JONESBORO — Valley View celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of West Memphis in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.

Micah McMillan finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 13 digs, also adding four aces on 19-of-19 serving as well as eight assists. Morghan Weaver added eight kills and four blocks for the Lady Blazers, who are 12-0 in the conference.