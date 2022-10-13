JONESBORO — Valley View celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of West Memphis in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.
Micah McMillan finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 13 digs, also adding four aces on 19-of-19 serving as well as eight assists. Morghan Weaver added eight kills and four blocks for the Lady Blazers, who are 12-0 in the conference.
Kaysen Lomax registered seven kills and five digs; Dylan Dobbs contributed five kills and seven digs; Maddie Teat had three kills; Lylleigh Haddock served two aces and had eight digs; Ava Routledge was 11-of-11 serving with 13 digs and three assists; Hayden Gartman recorded 10 digs and served three aces; Morgan McGowen was 11-of-12 serving with 11 digs; Riley Owens was 11-of-12 serving with four aces, eight digs and 12 assists; and Anna Lamkin added three blocks.
Valley View won the senior JV match 25-11, 25-19 and the junior high match 25-4, 25-12.
Brookland 3, Southside 2
SOUTHSIDE – Maddie Smith compiled 16 kills and Evan Polsgrove added 13 as Brookland outlasted Southside 25-27, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 17-15 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Chloe Rodriguez was 29-of-29 serving with four aces, seven kills and 42 assists for the Lady Bearcats (24-4). Rylee Walker was 19-of-19 with 17 digs; Libbey Hammons served four aces to go with seven digs; and Keeley Beary added five kills and three blocks.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-7, 25-16. Emery Booker led Brookland with six kills and four aces; Lyndsey Seyler recorded five kills; Macie Murray chipped in with six digs and 13 assists; and Olivia Lewis served three aces.
Jonesboro 3, LR Southwest 0
LITTLE ROCK – Jonesboro rolled past Little Rock Southwest 25-13, 25-7, 25-10 in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Caroline Hughes led the Lady Hurricane (13-8-1, 5-5 conference) with nine kills and nine digs. Anna Parker was 10-of-10 serving with 13 digs, two assists and two blocks for the Lady Hurricane, which is fourth in the 6A-Central entering tonight’s home match with league-leading Conway.
Sydney Parker added 11 assists, five digs and two kills; Hope Huckabee had three kills; Darla Ethridge finished with five digs; Maddie Johnson recorded four kills, six digs and three blocks; Savannah Byrd was 10-of-11 serving with 10 assists and five digs; Meadow Jones had two kills; and Olivia Locke and Hadley Orr added seven and four digs, respectively.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 27-25, 25-9.
Wynne 3, Westside 1
WYNNE – Wynne won the third and fourth sets Tuesday to defeat Westside 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14 in high school volleyball.
Cassidi Campbell led Wynne with 15 kills and also added two blocks; Abby Scarbrough was 100 percent serving with 12 kills and four digs, while Bree Pardy had a double-double of 11 kills and 16 digs.
Also for Wynne, Maggie Winders contributed six kills, 16 digs and 48 assists; Ally Glover was 17-of-17 serving with 22 digs and six kills; Reece Roberts had five kills and 16 digs; Jenny Claire Moery was 15-of-15 serving with seven digs; and Kenleigh Ferguson was 10-of-10 serving with 10 digs.
Lanie Welch was 13-of-14 serving with nine kills and 10 digs for Westside (11-11). Sydney Pickering was 15-of-15 serving with seven kills, nine assists and 12 digs for the Lady Warriors.
Also for Westside, Liz Hufstedler was 16-of-16 serving with two aces; Erika Johnson was 14-of-14 with five digs; Ashley Kercheval added four kills and six digs; Daisy Jackson chipped in with three digs; Izzy Wolf recorded three kills; and Georgia Spinks had nine assists and six digs.
Wynne won the senior B game 25-21.
Westside won the junior high match 25-20, 25-13. Mattyx Cureton was 15-of-16 serving with 14 assists and seven digs for Westside (14-5).
Also for the junior Lady Warriors, Brylee Timms had four kills and 21 digs; Macy Milner and Shaelie Guthrie finished with three kills each, with Guthrie also recording four digs; Madison Jones had two kills and two aces; Kaydence Garland had two kills; Vada Watkins recorded 10 digs; and Harlee Baker had five digs.
Westside won the junior B game 25-10 and swept the seventh-grade games.
Harrisburg 3, Cave City 1
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg defeated Cave City 25-14, 18-25, 25-9, 25-6 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Emerson Kerby was 23-of-23 serving with five aces, 18 assists and seven digs for the Lady Hornets (6-13, 6-10 conference). Jojo Faulkner was 31-of-32 serving with nine aces, 11 digs and four kills; Macey Briley had 13 kills, five digs and nine aces on 16-of-17 serving; and Lilly Betts compiled seven kills and 11 digs.
Harrisburg (17-2, 16-0) celebrated a conference championship with a 25-20, 25-21 victory in the junior high match.
Cassie Carlson led Harrisburg with six kills. Zoey Armstrong was 11-of-11 serving with four aces; Laynie Casebier had four kills and five digs; Brae Faulkner was 12-of-14 serving with six aces, eight assists and two kills; and Camilla Spiegel contributed six digs.
Paragould 3, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Paragould defeated Nettleton 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Paragould also took the senior JV game 25-19 and the junior high match 25-23, 25-21.