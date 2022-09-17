BROOKLAND — Evan Polsgrove and Maddie Smith recorded 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as Brookland swept Westside 25-17, 25-12, 25-22 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday night.

Polsgrove also added 10 digs for the Lady Bearcats (8-0, 4-0 conference), while Keeley Beary finished with nine kills and four blocks.