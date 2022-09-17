BROOKLAND — Evan Polsgrove and Maddie Smith recorded 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as Brookland swept Westside 25-17, 25-12, 25-22 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday night.
Polsgrove also added 10 digs for the Lady Bearcats (8-0, 4-0 conference), while Keeley Beary finished with nine kills and four blocks.
Chloe Rodriguez was 13-of-14 serving with 36 assists, five kills and two aces for Brookland. Destiny Calderon was 16-of-18 with two aces, while Rylee Walker finished 14-of-15 at the service line with eight digs.
Lanie Welch finished with seven kills and eight digs for Westside (4-5, 2-2 conference). Ashley Kercheval added four kills along with 10 digs.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Georgia Spinks was 10-of-10 serving with seven digs and 16 assists; Sydney Pickering had a team-high 14 digs; and Liz Hufstedler was perfect from the service line.
Brookland also won the senior B game 25-16.
The junior high match went three sets as Brookland prevailed 25-20, 22-25, 15-10.
Emery Booker led Brookland with 16 kills, nine digs and three aces on 12-of-13 serving. MacKenzie Watlington was 10-of-10 serving with four kills; Lynley Seyler also had four kills; Macie Murray was 10-of-10 serving with four digs and 30 assists; Liv Lewis served two aces; and Lexie Scheurmann and Kinley Hammett compiled 11 and six digs, respectively.
Brylee Timms was 12-of-13 serving with two aces and four kills for Westside. Shealie Guthrie added three kills and two blocks, while Madison Jones also had three kills.
Also for Westside (7-2, 3-1 conference), Mattyx Cureton added 10 assists and seven digs; Harlee Jo Baker was 13-of-13 serving with three aces and nine digs; Madalyn Easley recorded 12 digs; and Macy Milner was perfect from the service line.
Brookland also won the junior B and seventh-grade contests.
Valley View 3, West Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS – Micah McMillan produced a double-double of 18 kills and 12 assists as Valley View swept West Memphis 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.
McMillan was also 16-of-16 serving with four aces and eight digs for the Lady Blazers (8-2-1, 5-0 conference). Riley Owens also had a double-double, 18 assists and 10 digs, to go with nine kills, two blocks and two aces on 12-of-14 serving.
Kaysen Lomax finished with nine kills and five digs; Morghan Weaver added eight kills, seven digs, seven blocks, five assists and 10-of-11 serving; Hayden Gartman was 12-of-12 serving with 15 digs and two aces; Ava Routledge was 16-of-16 serving with three aces, 13 digs and three assists; Lylleigh Haddock was perfect on nine serves with 12 digs and two assists; and London Bean and Jillian Frye added four and three kills, respectively.
Valley View won the senior high JV match 25-10, 25-19.
Jonesboro 3, LR Southwest 0
JONESBORO – Jonesboro breezed past Little Rock Southwest 25-4, 25-7, 25-8 in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball.
The Lady Hurricane (6-2, 3-1 conference) finished with 19 service aces. Sydney Parker was 11-of-11 serving with four aces and seven digs; Meadow Jones was 11-of-11 serving with four aces; and Hope Huckabee served four aces to go with two kills.
Also for Jonesboro, Anna Parker was 10-of-10 serving with 11 digs; Savannah Byrd was 10-of-10 serving with two aces, four digs and three assists; Maddie Johnson had a team-high six kills to go with two aces and three digs; Darla Ethridge had 15 assists and three digs; Hadley Faith Orr was perfect on nine serves and added three digs; and Kate Algee and Maddie Crawley had three and two kills, respectively.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-13.
Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 1
HARRISBURG – Ellery Gillham compiled 14 kills Thursday to lead Hoxie to a 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Cara Forrester added 10 kills along with 17 assists for the Lady Mustangs (8-1, 6-1 conference). Nadia Greer passed for 13 assists.
Macey Briley produced 12 kills along with eight digs and 14-of-15 serving to lead Harrisburg (2-6, 2-5 conference). Jojo Faulkner was 11-of-11 serving with nine kills and seven digs; Lilly Betts was 20-of-22 serving with three kills and 15 digs; and Emerson Kerby added three kills, five digs and 12 assists.
Harrisburg (8-0, 7-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-12, 25-10. Brae Faulkner was 23-of-23 serving with seven aces and seven assists for Harrisburg. Laynie Casebier added five kills and eight digs; and Cassie Carlson served five aces in nine attempts, adding eight digs and three kills.
Harrisburg also won the seventh-grade contest 25-17, 25-20.
Wynne 3, Trumann 0
WYNNE – Bree Pardy produced a double-double of 10 kills and 12 assists Thursday as Wynne defeated Trumann 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Pardy also served two aces for the Lady Yellowjackets. Cassidi Campbell added nine kills and two solo blocks.
Also for Wynne, Maggie Winders added five kills, eight digs and 26 assists; Ally Glover was perfect from the service line with five kills and 10 digs; Reece Roberts contributed four kills, nine digs and two aces; Jenny Claire Moery had four digs; Kaleigh Taylor and Kenleigh Ferguson finished with three digs each; and Abby Scarbrough had two kills.
Zoey Craig led Trumann with four kills, also adding four digs and two blocks. Jaelyn Craig was 10-of-10 serving with nine assists and four digs, while Tonia Barnes finished with three kills, 10 digs and five blocks.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-15, 25-11.
Paragould 3, Nettleton 0
PARAGOULD – Paragould swept Nettleton in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Thursday.
The Lady Rams prevailed 25-14, 26-24, 25-20.
Paragould won the junior high match 25-22, 25-20.