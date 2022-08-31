JONESBORO — Micah McMillan produced 21 kills Tuesday night as Valley View opened its 5A-East conference senior high volleyball schedule with a 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory over defending league champion Marion.
McMillan also added 12 digs and eight assists for the Lady Blazers. Morghan Weaver was next with seven kills along with six digs, four aces and three blocks.
Riley Owens and Kaysen Lomax added six kills each. Owens also had a team-high 17 assists and four digs. Hayden Gartman came up with 21 digs; Lylleigh Haddock produced four digs and three aces; and Ava Routledge contributed four digs and two aces.
Valley View won the senior JV match 25-15, 25-21 and took the junior high match 25-20, 24-26, 15-10.
Brookland 3, Wynne 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland earned a 25-13, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Wynne in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Keeley Beary and Evan Polsgrove led the Lady Bearcats (6-3, 1-0 conference) with eight kills each. Beary also finished with three blocks, while Polsgrove had five digs and served two aces.
Chloe Rodriguez was 12-of-13 serving with 20 assists; Destiny Calderon served three aces to go with four kills; Maddie Smith added four kills; Libbey Hammons was 18-of-19 serving with five aces; Rylee Walker was 15-of-16 serving with four aces and 10 digs; and Lyndsey McCall had three aces and four digs.
Brookland prevailed 25-18, 25-16 in the junior high match, led by Emery Booker with 10 kills. Lynley Seyler and Kinley Hammett added five kills each, while Macie Murray was 19-of-19 serving with five aces and four digs. Karley Flemon passed for 11 assists and Ashlynn Ussery came up with five digs for Brookland.
Hoxie 3, Cave City 0
HOXIE – Hoxie swept Cave City 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball Tuesday.
Ellery Gillham and Cara Forrester led the Lady Mustangs (2-2, 1-1 conference) with six kills each. Forrester and Nadia Greer also added nine assists each.
Cave City won the junior high match 23-25, 25-20, 15-8.
Walnut Ridge 3, Bald Knob 0BALD KNOB – Emma Aaron was 27-of-27 serving with 12 aces Tuesday as Walnut Ridge rolled past Bald Knob 25-12, 25-5, 25-4 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Mallie Jean led Walnut Ridge (3-1, 2-0 conference) with 10 kills. Kinley Davis served eight aces and produced eight assists, while Maddie Burris was 17-of-19 serving with five aces and nine assists.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-15, 25-15. Jessica Eaton served 13 aces for Walnut Ridge; Sarah McGuire had eight kills; and Haylen Moore finished with four aces.
Annie Camp 2, Westside 0
JONESBORO – Annie Camp defeated Westside 25-14, 26-24 in junior high volleyball Tuesday.
Mattyx Cureton finished with nine assists and seven digs for Westside (3-1). Harlee Jo Baker led Westside in kills with three, followed by Brylee Timms, Kaydence Garland and Madison Jones with two each. Baker also had five digs. Madalyn Easley came up with 13 digs and Macy Milner served two aces for Westside.
Westside won the junior B match 13-25, 25-18, 15-7.