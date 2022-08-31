JONESBORO — Micah McMillan produced 21 kills Tuesday night as Valley View opened its 5A-East conference senior high volleyball schedule with a 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory over defending league champion Marion.

McMillan also added 12 digs and eight assists for the Lady Blazers. Morghan Weaver was next with seven kills along with six digs, four aces and three blocks.