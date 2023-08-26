WYNNE — Wynne’s Abby Scarbrough recorded 10 kills and served two aces Thursday to help the Lady Yellowjackets defeat Westside 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.

Shea Walton passed for 25 assists while adding 10 digs, seven kills and two aces for Wynne (2-1, 2-0 conference). Also for the Lady Yellowjackets, Reece Roberts was 15-of-15 serving with six kills and two solo blocks; Ally Glover added six kills and 10 digs; and Bree Pardy chipped in with four kills.