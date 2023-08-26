WYNNE — Wynne’s Abby Scarbrough recorded 10 kills and served two aces Thursday to help the Lady Yellowjackets defeat Westside 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Shea Walton passed for 25 assists while adding 10 digs, seven kills and two aces for Wynne (2-1, 2-0 conference). Also for the Lady Yellowjackets, Reece Roberts was 15-of-15 serving with six kills and two solo blocks; Ally Glover added six kills and 10 digs; and Bree Pardy chipped in with four kills.
Laney Welch led Westside (1-2, 0-1 conference) with a match-high 12 kills while adding eight digs and 9-of-9 serving. Ashley Kercheval was 10-of-10 serving with 11 digs and two kills for the Lady Warriors.
Also for Westside, Vada Watkins was 9-of-10 serving with 14 digs; Mattyx Cureton was 9-of-10 with 20 assists and 11 digs; Liz Hufstedler had three kills and two blocks; and Izzy Wolf added three kills.
Westside won the senior B game 25-20.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-15, 25-21.
Kaydence Garland led Westside’s junior team with nine kills and three blocks. Kimber Wynn added 17 digs and a team-best 7-of-7 serving; Kirby Conrad contributed 10 digs and two kills; Emma Pate had two kills, eight assists and seven digs; Emma Byrd added two kills and five digs; Kenlie Hall passed for four assists; and Destinee Tate came up with seven digs.
Westside won the junior B game 25-16 and the seventh-grade sets 25-16, 25-8.
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland cruised to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-7 sweep of 4A-Northeast conference foe Pocahontas in high school volleyball Thursday.
Maddie Smith recorded seven kills and Evan Polsgrove six in a balanced attack for the Lady Bearcats (2-0). Emery Booker added five kills, followed by Hannah Bass, Cassidy King and Addy Vowell with four each. King also served three aces.
Chloe Rodriguez passed for 24 assists and also added two aces. Rylee Walker served three aces, while Libbey Hammons came up with four digs and passed for nine assists.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-16, 25-11. Lynley Seyler led Brookland with seven kills; Kinley Hammett added six kills and four aces; and Reece Jackson finished with six kills and 19 assists.
Also for Brookland, Leah Snearly served three aces and Lexie Schuermann added six digs along with two aces.
Paragould 3, Jonesboro 1
PARAGOULD – Paragould defeated Jonesboro 25-10, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16 in high school volleyball Thursday.
Jimaria Jackson led Jonesboro with eight kills and four blocks. Hope Huckabee was 11-of-12 serving with six kills, six digs and two aces for the Lady Hurricane.
Also for Jonesboro, Mackenzie Hicks was 12-of-12 serving with 11 assists; Erynn Waleszonia was 12-of-12 serving with two aces and three digs; Kate Algee added 11 digs and two assists; Cooper Beck was perfect on nine serves while adding 13 assists and four digs; Emmagin Spencer had three kills, two blocks and two digs along with 9-of-9 serving; Mia Burch came up with four blocks; Addie Odom had four kills and three blocks; Caroline Hughes had two kills; and Kendall Elder and Hadley Orr added two digs each.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-18.
Harding Academy 3, Hoxie 0
HOXIE – Harding Academy defeated Hoxie 25-21, 25-15, 25-7 Thursday in high school volleyball.
Harding took the junior high match 25-20, 25-16. Hoxie won the seventh-grade sets 25-20, 25-11.
Valley View 2, Mtn. Home 0
JONESBORO – Peyton Prater recorded seven kills, four digs and two aces Thursday to help Valley View defeat Mountain Home 25-13, 25-10 in junior high volleyball.
Riley Speer served five aces and passed for six assists. Also for Valley View, LJ Thomas chipped in with eight digs; Raney Turley contributed eight digs and served two aces; Mary Kate Rees passed for six assists while adding two digs and two aces; Anna Schulte had two kills and two blocks; Sophie Ji added two kills; and Carleigh Cullen recorded three digs and two kills.
Valley View won the junior B match 25-10, 25-10 and the seventh-grade match 25-17, 25-21.