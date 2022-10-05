JONESBORO — Jonesboro cruised to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Nettleton in high school volleyball Monday.
Maddie Johnson was 17-of-18 serving with 10 kills and three blocks to lead the Lady Hurricane. Hope Huckabee was 13-of-13 with eight kills, 14 digs and two blocks.
Also for Jonesboro, Meadow Jones served 10-of-11 with six kills and six blocks; Darla Ethridge recorded 31 assists and six digs; Sydney Parker contributed 21 digs; Caroline Hughes had 16 digs, three kills and two blocks; Hadley Faith Orr contributed seven digs; Savannah Byrd compiled five assists and five digs; and Jimaria Jackson chipped in with four kills and three blocks.
Jonesboro swept the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-21.
Brookland 3, Marion 0
MARION – Brookland rolled past Marion in a non-conference high school volleyball match Monday.
The Lady Bearcats swept the Lady Patriots 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.
Evan Polsgrove finished with 15 kills to pace Brookland, also adding seven assists, and Maddie Smith contributed 10 kills. Chloe Rodriguez was 14-of-14 serving with 28 assists, six digs and two aces.
Also for Brookland, Rylee Walker was 10-of-10 serving with 23 digs; Destiny Calderon served three aces; Keeley Beary recorded three blocks; and Lyndsey McCall compiled nine digs.
Brookland also won the senior B contest.
Paragould 3, Westside 0
PARAGOULD – Paragould defeated Westside 25-22, 25-23, 25-14 Monday in high school volleyball.
Lanie Welch and Sydney Pickering finished with eight kills each to lead westside (8-9). Pickering was also 10-of-10 serving with nine aces and 12 digs, while Welch had nine digs.
Also for Westside, Ashley Kercheval had five kills and 17 digs; Georgia Spinks was 11-of-11 with six assists; Liz Scott compiled 10 digs; Erika Johnson added eight digs; and Izzy Wolf compiled two blocks.
Paragould prevailed 25-14, 25-27, 15-3 in the junior high match.
Mattyx Cureton finished with a double-double of 16 assists and 12 digs for Westside (12-6). Vada Watkins had a team-high 28 digs; Madalyn Easley finished with 15 digs; Macy Milner was 10-of-10 serving with eight digs; Shaelie Guthrie had a team-high four kills; Madison Jones recorded three kills and three blocks; and Baylee Timms also added three kills.
On Saturday, Westside’s junior high team went 3-0 in pool play and reached the semifinals of Gold Bracket play in Brookland’s tournament before falling to Paragould.
Westside defeated the Brookland JV 25-12, 25-9; topped Wynne 25-13, 25-11; and topped Batesville 25-14, 25-12 in pool play. In bracket play, Westside swept the Marion JV 25-11, 25-19 before losing 25-12, 25-14 to Paragould.
For the day, Guthrie had 21 kills; Timms had 16 kills; Harlee Jo Baker was 44-of-45 serving with 11 kills, six aces, 47 digs and three blocks; Kaydence Garland contributed 12 kills and eight blocks; Cureton was 46-of-48 serving with 66 assists, 31 digs and six aces; Watkins led the way in digs with 59; Easley was 40-of-42 serving with 33 digs; Milner served five aces and came up with 30 digs; and Jones had six blocks.
Hoxie 3, Bald Knob 0
HOXIE – Hoxie improved to 12-1 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Monday with a 25-10, 25-5, 25-7 victory over Bald Knob.
Hoxie also prevailed 25-15, 25-18 in the junior high match.