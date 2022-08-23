BATESVILLE — Jonesboro opened volleyball season Monday night with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Batesville.
Caroline Hughes and Maddie Johnson led the Lady Hurricane with eight kills each. Johnson also added five blocks, four digs and two aces, while Hughes finished with four blocks.
Sydney Parker finished with 11 digs and six kills for Jonesboro. Hope Huckabee was 17-of-17 serving with four aces and 11 digs; Anna Parker had 20 digs; Darla Ethridge was 11-of-11 serving with 17 assists and six digs; Savannah Byrd added 10 assists; Meadow Jones contributed six blocks; Olivia Locke chipped in with six digs; and Jimaria Jackson contributed two blocks.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-15, 21-25, 15-9.
Trumann 3, Walnut Ridge 2
TRUMANN – Trumann edged Walnut Ridge 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 16-25, 15-9 in Monday night’s season volleyball opener.
Sonia Barnes finished with 10 kills to lead the Lady Wildcats. Tonia Barnes added nine kills and 20 digs; Carlie Jo Hicks finished with 14 assists and five aces; and Madilyn Henley came up with 12 digs.
Avery Anderson and Michelle Moore finished with eight kills each for Walnut Ridge, with Anderson adding six blocks and Moore finishing with five. Caitlyn Sheets contributed six kills and two blocks; Mallie Jean had three kills and five blocks; Kinley Davis served three aces to go with 17 assists and five digs; Maddie Burris added 14 assists and seven digs; and Karlee Broadway finished with 14 digs.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-21, 25-22. Candace Morgan finished with five kills for Walnut Ridge; Selbi Muradova had three digs and four assists; Sarah McGuire had two kills and three digs; and Haylen Moore chipped in with two kills, three aces and six assists. Isabela Hutcheson had six digs and two kills for Trumann, while Madison Barnes added five digs and three aces.
Wynne 3, GCT 1
WYNNE – Wynne defeated Greene County Tech 25-13, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18 in high school volleyball Monday.
Bree Pardy led the Lady Yellowjackets with 12 kills and nine digs. Cassidi Campbell finished with 10 kills and six solo blocks; Maggie Winders added 28 assists, four digs and three block assists; and Abby Scarbrough chipped in with five kills and two solo blocks.
GCT won the junior high match 25-15, 25-22.