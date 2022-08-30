JONESBORO — Westside swept Pocahontas 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Monday.
Lanie Welch was 12-of-12 serving with eight kills and 10 digs for the Lady Warriors. Ashley Kercheval was 13-of-13 with five kills and 14 digs.
Also for Westside, Sydney Pickering added 16 digs; Daisy Jackson finished with six kills and three blocks. Liz Hufstedler and Izzy Wolf had three and two blocks, respectively. Erika Jackson had eight digs; and Georgia Spinks was 15-of-15 serving with eight digs and 15 assists.
Westside won the senior B game 25-18.
Westside won the junior high match 25-9, 25-27, 15-10. Macy Milner was 15-of-17 serving with seven aces and 10 digs; Mattyx Cureton was 13-of-13 with two aces and seven assists; Madalyn Easley finished with 12 digs; and Harlee Jo Baker added seven digs.
Westside also won the junior B and seventh-grade contests.
Mountain Home 3, Brookland 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home defeated Brookland 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18 in high school volleyball Monday.
Evan Polsgrove was 21-of-23 serving with eight aces and 12 kills for Brookland (5-3). Keeley Beary also finished with 12 kills for the Lady Bearcats.
Chloe Rodriguez was 15-of-17 serving with 35 assists and 11 digs; Destiny Calderon had seven kills; Lyndsey McCall finished with nine digs; and Charley Stallings and Rylee Walker contributed eight digs each.
On Saturday, Brookland went 4-1 in the Spikefest tournament at North Little Rock. The Lady Bearcats defeated Mena 25-18, 25-19; Episcopal Collegiate 25-17, 25-17; and the Faulkner County Falcons 25-8, 25-8 in their pool play matches.
In bracket play, Brookland defeated Morrilton 25-11, 25-19 before losing 25-16, 14-25, 25-11 to Mount St. Mary.
Polsgrove had 18 aces, 30 kills and 18 digs for the tournament. Maddie Smith finished with 27 kills for the day; Beary added 16 kills and four blocks; Rodriguez produced 12 kills, 78 assists, 13 digs; Calderon contributed six aces and 13 kills; Walker came up with 28 digs; and McCall chipped in with 15 digs.
Wynne 3, Marion 1
WYNNE — Cassidi Campbell produced 19 kills and added five solo blocks Monday as Wynne defeated Marion 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 in high school volleyball.
Bree Pardy added 12 kills, 15 digs and two aces for the Lady Yellowjackets. Maggie Winders rolled up 35 assists; Ally Glover chipped in with 14 digs and four aces; Reece Roberts had eight digs; and Abby Scarbrough served two aces.
Marion won the junior high match 25-14, 27-25.
Walnut Ridge 3, Manila 1
WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge defeated Manila 17-21, 25-15, 26-24, 25-17 in high school volleyball Monday.
Michelle Sandusky- Moore finished with 11 kills, five blocks, five digs and two aces for the Lady Bobcats (2-1, 1-0 conference). Maddie Burris had a double-double of 15 assists and 11 digs; Melanie Jones added seven kills and two blocks; Kinley Davis finished with 16 assists and seven digs; and Karlee Broadway had 31 digs and two aces.
Walnut Ridge (3-0, 1-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-19, 16-25, 18-16. Haylen Moore was 14-of-14 serving with six aces, four kills and eight assists to lead Walnut Ridge. Sarah McGuire had four aces and four digs, while Abby Staples finished with four aces.
CRA 3, Hoxie 1
PARAGOULD — Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Hoxie 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in high school volleyball Monday.