Area volleyball roundup

JONESBORO — Grantley Hughes and Annika Wilbanks produced double-digit kills Thursday as Valley View swept Paragould 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.
Hughes recorded a team-high 11 kills to go with four digs for the Lady Blazers (7-4, 2-1 conference). Wilbanks added 10 kills, three digs and two blocks.
Riley Owens had a double-double, 18 assists and 18 digs, along with seven kills for Valley View. Brennan Holland added 14 assists and six digs; Hayden Gartman came up with 10 digs and served two aces; Bonnie Fagan contributed 12 digs, four kills and two aces; Kate Calhoon produced four kills, six digs and two blocks; Jillian Frye added four kills and six digs; Maddie Ramsey chipped in with nine digs; and Bella Seeman added five digs.
Valley View (7-0, 3-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-10, 25-12 as Carleigh Cullen led the way with nine kills. Raney Turley served seven aces and added four digs.
Peyton Prater and Anna Schulte added five kills each, with Schulte adding two blocks and Prater seven digs. Mary Kate Rees passed for 13 assists to go with five digs; LJ Thomas added six digs; and Avery Ellis passed for five assists.
Valley View won the junior B match 25-9, 25-13. The teams split in seventh-grade volleyball, Valley View winning the first set 25-11 and Paragould taking the second 25-22.
Nettleton 3, Searcy 1
SEARCY – Christina Caradine hammered out 12 kills and added five blocks Thursday to help Nettleton defeat Searcy 25-22, 25-19 22-25, 25-20 in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Antonisha Whitney also shined at the net with eight kills and seven blocks for the Lady Raiders (4-1, 2-1 conference). Aubrie Poole recorded seven kills and 13 digs for Nettleton; Kennedy Massey passed for 37 assists; and Avery Sample came up with 46 digs.
Brookland 3, Trumann 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland kept its record perfect Thursday with a 25-9, 25-4, 25-14 sweep of Trumann in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Maddie Smith led the Lady Bearcats (10-0, 3-0 conference) with 10 kills. Callie Curtis added six kills, followed by Evan Polsgrove with four kills and five digs.
Brookland’s Chloe Rodriguez added 23 assists and three aces, while Rylee Walker was 20-of-20 serving with five aces.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-21, 25-16, led by Lynley Seyler with six kills and seven aces. Reece Jackson added 19 assists and four kills; Kinley Hammett and Kinlee Crafton had five kills each, with Hammett adding five digs; and Lexie Schuermann came up with eight digs.
Westside 3, Forrest City 0
FORREST CITY – Ashley Kercheval was 10-of-11 serving with seven aces Thursday as Westside breezed past Forrest City 25-5, 25-4, 25-8 Thursday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Lanie Welch added four kills and five assists for the Lady Warriors (4-2, 2-1 conference). Liz Hufstedler was perfect on eight serves while adding three kills.
Also, for Westside, Vada Watkins was 11-of-12 serving with four assists; Mattyx Cureton served four aces, passed for 12 assists and came up with four digs; Rhyannon Sullins was perfect on nine serves with three assists and two kills; Brylee Timms served three aces; and Izzy Wolf, Madison Jones and Macy Milner had two kills each.
Westside won the junior high match 25-3, 25-12 as Kaydence Garland finished 12-of-12 serving with six aces and two blocks.
Destinee Tate was 9-of-11 serving with four aces; Emma Byrd contributed three kills; Emma Pate passed for five assists to go with two kills; Kimber Wynn came up with three digs; Kirby Conrad registered two kills; and Kenlie Hall chipped in with two assists.
Westside won the junior B game 25-7 and both seventh-grade games.
Walnut Ridge 3, Harrisburg 0
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge cruised past Harrisburg 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 Thursday in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Maddie Burris was 20-of-20 serving with five aces, six kills, 11 digs and 25 assists for the Lady Bobcats (5-0, 4-0 conference). Michelle Moore and Mallie Jean added 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Karlee Broadway and Alli Bramlett added 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
Wynne 3, Southside 0
WYNNE – Reece Roberts produced 12 kills along with four digs, three blocks and 11-of-11 serving Thursday to lead Wynne to a 22-9, 25-22, 25-20 victory over Southside in high school volleyball.
Bree Pardy added seven kills, six digs and three aces for the Lady Yellowjackets (8-2-1). Shea Walton recorded 23 assists, nine digs, four kills and three aces, while Abby Scarbrough contributed four kills, two aces and two digs.
Also, for Wynne, Kallyn Smith contributed four blocks; Emma Hall came up with 11 digs; Ally Glover recorded five digs; and Kenleigh Ferguson chipped in with four digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-12, 25-15.
Newport 3, Hoxie 0
NEWPORT – Newport defeated Hoxie 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 Thursday in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Newport won the junior high match 25-11, 21-25, 15-11 and the seventh-grade contest 25-9, 25-12.