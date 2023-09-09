Area volleyball roundup

Jonesboro’s Emmagin Spencer hits the ball past the block of Pocahontas’ Audrey Holt (21) and Phyanna Echeverria (5) during Thursday’s match at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Grantley Hughes and Annika Wilbanks produced double-digit kills Thursday as Valley View swept Paragould 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.

Hughes recorded a team-high 11 kills to go with four digs for the Lady Blazers (7-4, 2-1 conference). Wilbanks added 10 kills, three digs and two blocks.