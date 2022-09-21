TRUMANN — Lanie Welch compiled a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs Monday to help Westside defeat Trumann 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Daisy Jackson added six kills while Sydney Pickering was 12-of-12 serving with two aces, five kills, 11 assists and seven digs for the Lady Warriors (5-5, 2-2 conference). Ashley Kercheval was 11-of-11 with four kills, five blocks and 10 digs.
Liz Scott was 17-of-18 serving with three aces and six digs; Liz Hufstedler was 14-of-14 with two aces and six digs; Izzy Wolf had two blocks and three kills; Georgia Spinks had 15 assists; and Erika Johnson added five digs.
Tonia Barnes had 10 kills and 10 digs for Trumann. Jaelyn Craig was 10-of-10 serving with seven digs and 13 assists, while Madilyn Henley was perfect from the service line with 13 digs.
Westside won the senior B game 25-19.
In the junior high match, Westside (8-2, 3-1 conference) won 25-11, 25-21. Harlee Jo Baker led Westside with five kills, while Brylee Timms and Kaydence Garland had three each.
Timms was also 11-of-12 serving with two aces and three digs, while Garland had two blocks. Madalyn Easley served three aces and added six digs, while Mattyx Cureton was 100 percent serving with three aces and 13 assists.
Olivia Matos had eight digs and six assists for Trumann, while Dalaney Osment added three kills.
Westside won the junior B game 25-16 and prevailed in both seventh-grade games.
Benton 3, Brookland 1
BENTON — Benton outlasted Brookland 27-25, 25-12, 26-28, 30-28 Monday in high school volleyball.
Evan Polsgrove finished with 20 kills and nine blocks for Brookland (8-4). Maddie Smith added 14 kills; Chloe Rodriguez was 14-of-14 serving with 47 assists, eight blocks and six kills; Rylee Walker was 19-of-19 serving with 14 digs and two aces; Lyndsey McCall was 15-of-15 with eight digs; and Hannah Bass had 12 digs.
Brookland won the senior B game 25-23, 25-22.
Wynne 3, Harrisburg 0
WYNNE — Bree Pardy led Wynne with 12 kills and also served three aces Monday as Wynne defeated Harrisburg 25-11, 25-16, 25-6 in high school volleyball.
Cassidi Campbell added nine kills for the Lady Yellowjackets (10-2-2). Payton Sisk finished with five kills.
Also for Wynne, Maggie Winders passed for 33 assists; Reece Roberts added four kills and six digs; Abby Scarbrough recorded four kills and two aces; Ally Glover compiled six digs and three aces; and Kaleigh Taylor had four digs.
Lilly Betts led Harrisburg with four kills and also added five digs, while Tessa Carter came up with six digs.
Wynne prevailed 21-25, 25-22, 15-11 in the junior high match. Cassie Carlson led Harrisburg (8-2) with eight kills, also adding 11 digs; Emery Gray was 14-of-16 serving with two aces and six kills; Camilla Spiegel had four kills and 16 digs; Bray Faulkner contributed seven digs and 12 assists; and Zoey Armstrong had six assists.
Harrisburg won the seventh-grade match 25-13, 25-20.
Walnut Ridge 3, Newport 2
NEWPORT — Walnut Ridge controlled the fifth set to defeat Newport 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 15-6 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Monday.
Walnut Ridge’s Kinley Davis was 20-of-20 with a double-double of 19 assists and 10 digs. Avery Anderson led the Lady Bobcats in kills with 11, also adding three blocks and six digs.
Maddie Burris just missed a triple-double while recording nine kills, 18 assists and 11 digs for Walnut Ridge. Michelle Moore added eight kills and six blocks; Bailey Rorex was 23-of-23 serving with three aces and five digs; and Karlee Broadway was 10-of-10 serving with 32 digs.
Hoxie 3, Manila 0
HOXIE — Hoxie swept Manila 25-13, 25-9, 25-20 Monday in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Ellery Gillham led the Lady Mustangs with 12 kills. Cara Forrester added eight kills and 15 assists.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-16, 24-26, 15-9 and also won both seventh-grade sets.