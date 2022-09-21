TRUMANN — Lanie Welch compiled a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs Monday to help Westside defeat Trumann 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.

Daisy Jackson added six kills while Sydney Pickering was 12-of-12 serving with two aces, five kills, 11 assists and seven digs for the Lady Warriors (5-5, 2-2 conference). Ashley Kercheval was 11-of-11 with four kills, five blocks and 10 digs.