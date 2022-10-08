BROOKLAND — Brookland wrapped up the 4A-Northeast conference championship Thursday night with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Highland.

Evan Polsgrove was 12-of-12 serving with six kills and four aces for the Lady Bearcats (19-4, 8-0 conference). Chloe Rodriguez was 13-of-13 serving with two aces and 13 assists.