BROOKLAND — Brookland wrapped up the 4A-Northeast conference championship Thursday night with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Highland.
Evan Polsgrove was 12-of-12 serving with six kills and four aces for the Lady Bearcats (19-4, 8-0 conference). Chloe Rodriguez was 13-of-13 serving with two aces and 13 assists.
Also for Brookland, Cameron Baugh and Addy Vowell added six and four kills, respectively, and Haley Hammett was 10-of-20 serving with two aces.
Brookland also wrapped up the junior high conference title Thursday with a 25-4, 25-12 sweep. Emery Booker led Brookland with eight kills; Macie Murray served five aces and had 11 assists; Amelia Ford had four kills; Lexie Schuermann finished with seven digs; and Liv Lewis served three aces.
Jonesboro 3, NLR 1
NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Maddie Johnson produced 21 kills Thursday as Jonesboro rallied to defeat North Little Rock 29-31, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 in 6A-Central conference volleyball.
Johnson was also 16-of-18 serving with eight blocks and seven kills for the Lady Hurricane (4-5 conference). Caroline Hughes added 11 kills and was also 12-of-13 serving with three blocks and 22 digs.
Hope Huckabee was 10-of-10 serving with nine kills, four blocks and 20 digs; Meadow Jones contributed eight kills and 10 blocks; Anna Parker was 18-of-18 serving with 33 digs; Sydney Parker was 24-of-26 serving with 18 digs and two aces; Darla Ethridge was 16-of-16 serving with 35 assists, five digs and two aces; Olivia Locke added seven digs; Kate Algee contributed four digs; and Jimaria Jackson had two blocks.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-18.
Valley View 3, GCT 0
PARAGOULD – Valley View clinched a tie for the 5A-East conference championship with Thursday’s sweep of Greene County Tech.
The Lady Blazers (11-0 conference) defeated the Lady Eagles 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
Batesville 3, Nettleton 2
BATESVILLE – Batesville needed five sets Thursday to slip past Nettleton in 5A-East conference volleyball.
The Lady Pioneers prevailed 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 15-7.
Nettleton defeated Searcy in three sets Tuesday. Antonisha Whitley finished with seven kills to lead the Lady Raiders in Tuesday’s match; McKenzie Williams added six kills; Acelen Hart had 18 digs along with three aces; Kendall Prater contributed 24 assists and eight digs; and Carmen McShan recorded 17 digs.
Westside 3, Trumann 0
JONESBORO – Lanie Welch compiled a double-double of 16 kills and 17 digs Thursday as Westside defeated Trumann 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Welch also had three blocks and was 10-of-12 serving for the Lady Warriors (9-10, 4-3 conference). Sydney Pickering was 14-of-14 serving with five kills, 14 assists, 14 digs and three blocks.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Ashley Kercheval was 15-of-15 serving with three kills and 13 digs; Georgia Spinks added 12 assists; Liz Hufstedler was 10-of-11 serving with six blocks; Erika Johnson recorded 14 digs; and Izzy Wolf chipped in with three blocks.
Sonia Barnes led Trumann with nine kills and two blocks. Tonia Barnes added six kills and nine digs for the Lady Wildcats, while Jaelyn Craig was 13-of-13 with 12 assists and five digs.
Westside won the senior B game 25-6.
Westside won the junior high match in two sets. Brylee Timms was 100 percent serving with eight kills and four digs for Westside (13-5, 6-1 conference). Shaelie Guthrie had four kills.
Also for Westside, Mattyx Cureton was 11-of-12 serving with 19 assists and four digs; Vada Watkins was 10-of-10 serving with seven digs; Macy Milner and Kaydence Garland added three kills each; and Madalyn Easley recorded nine digs.
Dalaney Osment had three kills and three digs, while Kendyll Ferguson added eight digs for Trumann.
Westside won the junior B game 25-16 and also took the seventh-grade contest.
Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 0
HOXIE – Hoxie swept Harrisburg 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Ellery Gillham led the Lady Mustangs (18-2, 14-1 conference) with eight kills. Cara Forrester added four kills and 13 assists; Chloe Prater also had four kills; and Nadia Greer registered eight assists.
Harrisburg (15-2, 15-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-11, 25-11. Cassie Carlson was 14-of-16 serving with five aces, 12 digs and three kills. Zoey Armstrong added six assists.
Cave City 3, Walnut Ridge 2
WALNUT RIDGE – Cave City defeated Walnut Ridge in five sets in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball Tuesday.
Avery Anderson led Walnut Ridge with 16 kills, also adding four blocks. Mallie Jean added 13 kills and six digs for the Lady Bobcats, who are 6-8 in the conference.
Also for Walnut Ridge, Michelle Moore contributed nine kills, three digs and two blocks; Maddie Burris was 24-of-24 serving with seven kills, 21 assists and two blocks; Kinley Davis was 17-of-18 serving with 24 assists and 10 digs; and Karlee Broadway was 18-of-18 serving with 28 digs.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match in two sets.
Jessica Easton was 13-of-13 serving with five aces and three kills for Walnut Ridge (10-6, 8-6 conference). Candace Morgan served four aces. Sarah McGuire registered five kills; and Haylen Moore finished with four aces and seven assists.