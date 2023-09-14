Area volleyball roundup

Paragould’s Molly McPherson sends the ball across the net during her team’s match against Marion on Tuesday in Paragould.

 Amy Glenn photo

PARAGOULD — Kate Calhoon and Annika Wilbanks led a balanced Valley View attack with seven kills each as the Lady Blazers swept Greene County Tech 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Tuesday.

Calhoon and Wilbanks added seven and three blocks, respectively, for the Lady Blazers (8-4, 3-1 conference). Riley Owens contributed five kills, 12 assists, four digs and two blocks; Bonnie Fagan recorded five kills, two digs and two blocks; and Grantley Hughes also had five kills for Valley View.