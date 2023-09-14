Area volleyball roundup

PARAGOULD — Kate Calhoon and Annika Wilbanks led a balanced Valley View attack with seven kills each as the Lady Blazers swept Greene County Tech 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Calhoon and Wilbanks added seven and three blocks, respectively, for the Lady Blazers (8-4, 3-1 conference). Riley Owens contributed five kills, 12 assists, four digs and two blocks; Bonnie Fagan recorded five kills, two digs and two blocks; and Grantley Hughes also had five kills for Valley View.
Brennan Holland led Valley View in assists (11) and added five digs; Hayden Gartman came up with a team-high 12 digs; and Bella Seeman and Madelyn Kifer added five digs each.
Valley View won the junior varsity game 25-20.
Valley View took the junior high match 25-14, 25-11, improving to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the 5A-East.
Anna Schulte, Peyton Prater and Carleigh Cullen led Valley View with three kills each. Schulte also had two blocks, Prater added four digs, and Cullen contributed two digs.
Also for Valley View, Raney Turley served three aces and added four digs; Riley Speer contributed three aces, four assists and seven digs; Mary Kate Rees added four assists and four digs; Avery Ellis recorded three assists and two digs; LJ Thomas had four digs; and Sophie Ji chipped in with two blocks and two kills.
The teams split two junior B sets, Valley View winning the first 25-10 and GCT the second 25-22. Valley View won the seventh-grade match 25-19, 25-17.
Westside 3, Southside 1
SOUTHSIDE – Lanie Welch produced 14 kills and 19 digs Tuesday as Westside rallied to defeat Southside 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 in high school volleyball.
Welch was also 12-of-13 serving for the Lady Warriors. Liz Hufstedler was also 12-of-13 serving with six kills and five blocks, while Izzy Wolf contributed six kills and six blocks.
Vada Watkins was 15-of-15 at the service line with four aces and a team-high 20 digs for the Lady Warriors (5-3). Mattyx Cureton passed for 24 assists, also adding nine digs, two kills and two aces on 16-of-17 serving.
Also for Westside, Rhyannon Sullins was 13-of-13 serving with 14 digs; Addi Montgomery came up with 10 digs; Remi Crain recorded six blocks; and Emma Claire Pruett chipped in with three kills and three blocks.
Westside also won the senior B game 25-12.
Westside (4-4) swept the junior high match in two sets. Emma Pate was perfect on seven serves and also led Westside in kills (four) and assists (11).
Kirby Conrad added three kills, three blocks and two digs for Westside; Kaydence Garland contributed three kills and four blocks; Emma Byrd served three aces to go with five digs and two blocks; Kimber Wynne recorded a team-high eight digs; Lynlee Hausman Taku had two blocks; and Destinee Tate had two digs.
Southside won the junior B game 25-17. Westside swept both seventh-grade sets.
Batesville 3, Nettleton 1
BATESVILLE – Batesville won the last two sets Tuesday to defeat Nettleton 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-20 in 5A-East high school volleyball.
Antonisha Whitney led the Lady Raiders (5-4, 2-2 conference) with eight kills and six blocks. Christina Caradine added seven kills and four blocks; Avery Sample came up with 51 digs to go with two aces and two kills; Kennedy Massey recorded 22 assists; Aubrie Pool finished with six kills and 23 digs; and Anjoleia Terry had three kills and two blocks.
Marion 3, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Marion kept its 5A-East record perfect Tuesday, improving to 4-0 in the conference with a 25-16, 25-23, 26-24 victory over Paragould in high school volleyball.
Ava Beasley led Paragould with a triple-double of 19 kills, 18 digs and 11 assists. Lauren Stanley added eight kills, 14 assists, 10 digs and two aces for the Lady Rams.
Kiley Williams contributed 11 digs and two aces; Kahlyn Massey and Macy Strait added 10 digs each; Hadley Luke recorded three kills; Sophie Hancock had two blocks; and Molly McPherson chipped in with two kills for Paragould.
Marion won the junior high match 25-13, 25-9. The teams spit two junior JV sets, Marion winning the first and Paragould the second 25-18. Marion won the seventh-grade sets 25-12 and 25-10.
Walnut Ridge 3, Cave City 0
CAVE CITY – Michelle Moore finished with 20 kills on 37 attempts Tuesday as Walnut Ridge swept Cave City in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Maddie Burris was 25-of-25 serving with five aces and 30 assists for the Lady Bobcats (6-1, 5-1 conference). Jadyn Clark added 16 digs.
Harrisburg 3, Bald Knob 0
BALD KNOB – Five Harrisburg players served multiple aces Tuesday night during the Lady Hornets’ 25-4, 25-5, 25-10 sweep of Bald Knob in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Cassie Carlson led Harrisburg with 13 kills and also served three aces. Miley Lacy was 17-of-17 serving with six aces.
Macey Briley was 12-of-14 serving with five aces, seven kills and four digs; Emerson Kerby was 17-of-20 serving with three aces and 23 assists; and Graci Willis added five aces on 11-of-11 serving.
Hoxie 3, Piggott 2
PIGGOTT – Hoxie rallied to edge Piggott 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-12 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Nadia Greer led the Lady Mustangs (3-5, 3-3 conference) with a double-double of 19 kills and 10 blocks. Bailey Prater and Gracie Felton added 14 and nine kills, respectively, for Hoxie.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-22, 20-25, 15-4.
North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 0
NORTH LITTLE ROCK – North Little Rock swept Jonesboro in 6A-Central conference volleyball Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats won 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.