JONESBORO — Lanie Welch had 13 kills and was 9-of-9 serving with two aces Monday as Westside defeated Harrisburg 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 in high school volleyball.
Ashley Kercheval was 19-of-20 serving with two aces, eight kills, five digs and two blocks for Westside (1-0). Izzy Wolf added four kills and two blocks, while Liz Hufstedler was also 9-of-9 serving with three blocks.
Also for Westside, Mattyx Cureton passed for 21 assists; Vada Watkins was 10-of-11 serving with four digs; Addi Montgomery had four digs; Rhyannon Sullins chipped in with four assists; and Remi Crain had three kills and two blocks.
Harrisburg won the junior high match 28-26, 28-26.
Kaydence Garland finished with three kills and two blocks for Westside. Emma Byrd added three kills, eight digs and was 9-of-10 serving.
Also for Westside, Emma Pate added six assists and two aces on 9-of-10 serving; Kirby Conrad was 10-of-10 serving with a couple of kills; Kenlie Hall had four assists and four digs; Avah Davis had two kills and two blocks; and Kimber Wynn had seven digs.
Westside won the junior B game and both seventh-grade sets.
Nettleton 3, Highland 0
JONESBORO – Chistina Caradine and Antonisha Whitney had five kills and three blocks each as Nettleton swept Highland 25-15, 25-9, 26-24 in high school volleyball Monday.
Zaria McShan served five aces, while Aubrie Pool added four aces and two kills. Also for Nettleton, Avery Sample came up with 20 digs; Olivia McClain had three kills and seven assists; and Kennedy Massey passed for nine assists.
Batesville 3, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO – Batesville won the final two sets Monday to defeat Jonesboro 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 in high school volleyball.
Hope Huckabee was 13-of-14 serving with eight kills, four aces and 13 digs to lead the Lady Hurricane (0-1). Caroline Hughes was 10-of-10 serving with five kills, six blocks and seven digs.
Also for Jonesboro, Jimaria Jackson added nine kills and six blocks; Kendall Elder was 15-of-16 serving with 18 digs; Emmagin Spencer was 12-of-12 with five blocks and three kills; Julia Young passed for 14 assists; Cooper Beck contributed nine assists; Mackenzie Hicks chipped in with six assists; Hadley Orr contributed seven digs; Addie Odom had three kills; and Mia Burch produced three blocks.
Jonesboro’s junior varsity won 25-10, 25-12.
Houston 3, Valley View 0
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – Germantown (Tenn.) Houston defeated Valley View 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 Monday in high school volleyball.
Grantley Hughes led the Lady Blazers in kills with eight and also added five digs. Avery Peters added six kills, while Bonnie Fagan chipped in with four kills and 12 digs.
Also for Valley View, Brennan Holland was 10-of-10 serving with 10 assists and seven digs; Riley Owens was 10-of-10 serving with 10 assists; Bella Seeman was also perfect serving with eight digs; and Madilyn Kifer added seven digs.
Walnut Ridge 3, Salem 0
SALEM – Walnut Ridge opened its season Monday with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of Salem in high school volleyball.
Avery Anderson and Mallie Jean led the Lady Bobcats with 11 and eight kills, respectively. Michelle Moore had seven kills in eight attempts along with two blocks.
Maddie Burris served four aces and passed for 28 assists; Karlee Broadway was 17-of-17 serving with seven aces and 11 digs; and Jadyn Clark was 11-of-11 serving with three aces for Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 26-24, 20-25, 17-15. Andi Davis was 10-of-11 serving with seven aces for Walnut Ridge; Haylen Moore had five kills, 10 assists and two aces; and Jessica Easton added five kills.
Trumann 3, Piggott 0
TRUMANN – Trumann defeated Piggott 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 in high school volleyball Monday.
Trumann won the junior high match 25-7, 25-14.