JONESBORO — Lanie Welch had 13 kills and was 9-of-9 serving with two aces Monday as Westside defeated Harrisburg 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 in high school volleyball.

Ashley Kercheval was 19-of-20 serving with two aces, eight kills, five digs and two blocks for Westside (1-0). Izzy Wolf added four kills and two blocks, while Liz Hufstedler was also 9-of-9 serving with three blocks.