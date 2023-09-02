HIGHLAND — Lanie Welch was 16-of-16 serving with 10 kills and five digs Thursday, leading Westside to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 win over Highland in high school volleyball.

Mattyx Cureton was 14-of-15 serving with 20 assists, four digs and two aces for the Lady Warriors. Ashley Kercheval was 12-of-12 with six kills, nine digs and two assists; Vada Watkins was 11-of-11 with nine digs.