HIGHLAND — Lanie Welch was 16-of-16 serving with 10 kills and five digs Thursday, leading Westside to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 win over Highland in high school volleyball.
Mattyx Cureton was 14-of-15 serving with 20 assists, four digs and two aces for the Lady Warriors. Ashley Kercheval was 12-of-12 with six kills, nine digs and two assists; Vada Watkins was 11-of-11 with nine digs.
Also for Westside, Izzy Wolf had four kills and four blocks; Liz Hufstedler had three kills and three blocks; and Remi Crain contributed three kills, four digs and three blocks.
Highland won the junior high match 25-22, 25-19. Kaydence Garland had four blocks and three kills for Westside, while Lynlee Hausman Taku had four blocks; Emma Byrd was 11-of-12 serving with two kills and seven digs; Emma Pate had five assists; Kimber Wynn added 19 digs; Kirby Conrad had two kills and nine digs; and Destinee Tate had seven digs.
Westside won the junior B game 25-17 and the seventh-grade contest 2-0.
Brookland 3, Forrest City 0
FORREST CITY – Charley Stallings served 12 aces Thursday as Brookland cruised past Forrest City 25-2, 25-2, 25-7 in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Burkeley Brewer led the Lady Bearcats (8-0, 2-0 conference) with five kills. Macie Murray had 11 assists and Callie Curtis served three aces.
Valley View 3, Batesville 0
JONESBORO – Valley View opened its home schedule Thursday with a sweep of Batesville in 5A-East conference volleyball.
The Lady Blazers evened their conference record at 1-1 with a 25-12, 25-19, 27-25 victory.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-15; the junior high match 25-15, 25-13; the junior B match 25-8, 25-19; and the seventh-grade match 25-5, 25-9.
Trumann 3, Blytheville 0
BLYTHEVILLE – Trumann swept Blytheville 25-8, 25-5, 25-13 Thursday in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Devon Andrews led the Lady Wildcats in kills with seven. Jaelyn Craig added six kills and 14 assists, while Lynsey Gordon passed for 10 assists.
Trumann won the junior high match 25-5, 25-14.
Cabot 3, Jonesboro 0
JONESBORO – Cabot defeated Jonesboro 25-10, 25-22, 25-22 Thursday in 6A-Central conference volleyball.
Mia Burch produced a team-high nine kills along with two blocks for Jonesboro. Hope Huckabee added eight kills and eight digs. Kate Algee was 12-of-13 serving with 17 digs, while Emmagin Spencer added five kills, 12 digs and two blocks.
Also for Jonesboro, Julia Young was perfect on nine serves with nine digs and seven assists; Cooper Beck was 9-of-9 serving with 15 assists; Addie Odom had six blocks; and Jimaria Jackson finished with three blocks.
Jonesboro rallied to win the junior varsity match 16-25, 25-20, 15-10.
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Marion defeated Nettleton 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 Thursday in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Christina Caradine finished with five kills and seven blocks for the Lady Raiders (3-1, 1-1 conference). Antonisha Whitney also had seven blocks; Heidy Robinson served four aces; Avery Sample came up with 20 digs; and Kennedy Massey passed for 22 assists.
Walnut Ridge 3, Hoxie 0
HOXIE – Walnut Ridge swept rival Hoxie 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Thursday in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Michelle Moore compiled 17 kills while producing four aces on 11-of-13 serving. Maddie Burris was 19-of-21 serving with three aces, five kills, 32 assists and 10 digs for the Lady Bobcats (4-0, 3-0 conference).
Also for Walnut Ridge, Karlee Broadway was 15-of-16 serving with 19 digs, while Avery Anderson and Mallie Jean added seven and six kills, respectively.
Walnut Ridge (4-1, 3-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-14, 26-24. Haylen Moore was 16-of-16 serving with three aces, four kills and eight assists for Walnut Ridge. Andi Davis was 11-of-11 with three kills, six assists and six digs.
Walnut Ridge also won the seventh-grade match 25-8, 25-13.
Wynne 3, Pocahontas 0
POCAHONTAS – Wynne rolled past Pocahontas 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 Thursday in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Bree Pardy led the Lady Yellowjackets (5-1) with a double-double of 11 kills and 15 digs. Abby Scarbrough added nine kills along with four aces and two solo blocks.
Reece Roberts recorded six kills, seven digs and two aces for Wynne; Shea Walton had 30 assists, five digs and two aces; Emma Hall contributed 14 digs and two aces; Kenleigh Ferguson came up with 11 digs; Camille Crawford added three kills and three solo blocks; and Kallyn Smith chipped in with three kills and two digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-16, 25-14.