BATESVILLE — Valley View rolled past Batesville 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-8 Thursday in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Micah McMillan and Morghan Weaver finished with 15 and 10 kills, respectively, to lead the Lady Blazers (5-1-1, 2-0 conference). McMillan also finished with 10 assists, six digs and five service aces, while Weaver contributed 13 digs and two blocks.
Hayden Gartman also served five aces and added 16 digs for Valley View; Kaysen Lomax produced four kills and five digs; Jillian Frye added three kills and three blocks; London Bean finished with three kills and four digs; Riley Owens had a double-double of 16 assists and 11 digs, along with two aces; Ava Routledge came up with 15 digs and two aces; and Lylleigh Haddock finished with nine digs and two aces.
The teams split the senior JV match, Batesville winning the first set 25-20 and Valley View taking the second 25-15.
Valley View swept the junior high match. The teams split two junior B games, Valley View winning the first 25-9 and Batesville taking the second 25-23. Valley View swept the seventh-grade contest 25-15, 25-8.
Westside 3, Highland 0
JONESBORO – Ashley Kercheval was 22-of-22 serving with nine kills, nine digs and three service aces Thursday to lead Westside to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Highland in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Laney Welch was 13-of-14 serving with eight kills and 11 digs for Westside (3-1, 1-1 conference). Liz Hufstedler and Izzy Wolf added four kills each; Sydney Pickering served three aces to go with 12 digs; and Georgia Spinks finished with 26 assists and six digs.
Westside (4-1, 2-0 conference) won the junior high match. Shealie Guthrie was 12-of-12 serving with six aces; Mattyx Cureton finished with nine assists and four kills; Brylee Timms was 10-of-11 serving with two aces and three kills; and Madalyn Easley had four digs.
Westside won the senior B game 25-9 and the junior B game 25-18. The teams split two seventh-grade games.
Brookland 3, Forrest City 0
BROOKLAND – Haley Hammett was 29-of-30 serving with 14 aces Thursday as Brookland swept Forrest City 25-5, 25-2, 25-4 in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Addy Vowell and Cameron Baugh finished with six kills each for the Lady Bearcats, with Vowell also serving four aces.
Brookland took the junior high match 25-3, 25-7. Emery Booker and Lynley Seyler served 13 and nine aces, respectively.
Brookland also won the senior B, junior B and seventh-grade contests.
Cabot 3, Jonesboro 0
CABOT – Cabot defeated Jonesboro 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 Thursday in the 6A-Central conference volleyball opener for both teams.
Maddie Johnson led Jonesboro (3-1) with five kills, also adding eight digs and three blocks. Caroline Hughes finished with four kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Also for the Lady Hurricane, Sydney Parker was 11-of-13 serving with three kills and 16 digs; Hope Huckabee added five blocks, three kills and six digs; Jimaria Jackson finished with three kills; Anna Parker was 9-of-10 serving with eight digs; Savannah Byrd was 8-of-10 serving with 13 assists and five digs; Olivia Locke came up with four digs; and Mackenzie Hicks chipped in with four assists.
Cabot won the junior varsity match 26-24, 25-17.
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
MARION – Marion held off Nettleton in the third set to complete a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 sweep Thursday in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Carmen McShan finished with 21 digs to lead the Lady Raiders (0-3, 0-2 conference).
Wynne 3, Pocahontas 0
WYNNE – Wynne cruised past Pocahontas 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Cassidi Campbell led the Lady Yellowjackets’ balanced attack with six kills. Reece Roberts added five kills, six digs and two aces, while Abby Scarbrough finished with five kills and four aces for Wynne (6-2-2, 2-0 conference).
Bree Pardy finished with five aces, four kills and nine digs; Ally Glover added three kills, seven digs and two aces; and Maggie Winders chipped in with 19 assists and five digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 26-24, 25-19.
Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 1
HOXIE – Hoxie dropped Thursday’s first set before rallying to defeat Walnut Ridge 18-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Ellery Gillham led Hoxie (4-1, 2-1 conference) with 16 kills. Cara Forrester added a double-double of 12 kills and 19 assists.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match in three sets, 27-29, 25-17, 15-7.
Piggott 3, Harrisburg 1
PIGGOTT – Piggott rallied to defeat Harrisburg 11-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-11 Thursday in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Jojo Faulkner finished with five kills and seven digs for Harrisburg. Tessa Carter came up with 18 digs, while Emerson Kerby and Gwynie Zimmerman added eight digs each.
Harrisburg (3-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-14, 25-19. Cassie Carlson led Harrisburg with 10 kills and 10 digs while serving two aces; Brae Faulkner was 11-of-12 serving with seven aces; and Laynie Casebier was 10-of-10 serving with three kills.