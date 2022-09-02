BATESVILLE — Valley View rolled past Batesville 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-8 Thursday in 5A-East conference volleyball.

Micah McMillan and Morghan Weaver finished with 15 and 10 kills, respectively, to lead the Lady Blazers (5-1-1, 2-0 conference). McMillan also finished with 10 assists, six digs and five service aces, while Weaver contributed 13 digs and two blocks.