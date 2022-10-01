WYNNE — Brookland rallied to defeat Wynne 25-19, 17-25, 15-25, 27-25, 15-7 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.

Chloe Rodriguez was 22-of-24 serving with four aces, 10 kills, two blocks, 36 assists and eight digs for the Lady Bearcats (16-4, 8-0 conference). Maddie Smith and Evan Polsgrove contributed 15 and 11 kills, respectively.