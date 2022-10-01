WYNNE — Brookland rallied to defeat Wynne 25-19, 17-25, 15-25, 27-25, 15-7 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.
Chloe Rodriguez was 22-of-24 serving with four aces, 10 kills, two blocks, 36 assists and eight digs for the Lady Bearcats (16-4, 8-0 conference). Maddie Smith and Evan Polsgrove contributed 15 and 11 kills, respectively.
Also for Brookland, Rylee Walker had 26 digs and two aces; Charley Stallings finished with 15 digs; and Destiny Calderson was 13-of-14 serving.
Cassidi Campbell powered Wynne (13-4, 6-1 conference) with 18 kills, also adding four digs and four solo blocks. Bree Pardy finished with eight kills, 22 digs and four solo blocks.
Also for Wynne, Reece Roberts recorded seven kills, 11 digs and two aces; Maggie Winders compiled 36 assists, 12 digs and two aces; Kenleigh Ferguson was 100 percent serving with 22 digs; Abby Scarbrough added six digs and three kills; and Ally Glover added nine digs.
Brookland took the junior high match 25-18, 25-19. Lexie Schermann and Macie Murray served four aces each for Brookland, with Murray adding 16 assists; Emery Booker and Mackenzie Watlington had four kills each, with Booker serving two aces; and Kinley Hammet had five digs.
Valley View 3, Batesville 1
JONESBORO — Valley View controlled the last two sets to complete a 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference high school volleyball Thursday.
The victory gave the Lady Blazers (9-0 conference) a three-game lead over both Batesville and Marion, both of which are 6-3 in the 5A-East.
Valley View won the high school JV game 25-9; prevailed 25-23, 25-16 in the junior high match; took the junior B game 25-6; and swept the seventh-grade match 25-19, 25-19.
Bryant 3, Jonesboro 2
BRYANT — Bryant rallied to defeat Jonesboro 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13 Thursday in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball.
Maddie Johnson led Jonesboro (3-5 conference) with 13 kills, 10 blocks and 10 digs. Meadow Jones added 10 kills, seven blocks and four digs, while Hope Huckabee was 15-of-16 serving with nine kills, five blocks and 22 digs.
Also for the Lady Hurricane, Anna Parker was 23-of-23 serving with 43 digs; Caroline Hughes was 16-of-18 with seven kills, 18 digs and four blocks; Sydney Parker was 14-of-16 with five kills, four blocks and 16 digs; and Darla Ethridge was 12-of-12 with 41 assists, 16 digs and two blocks.
Bryant won the JV match 15-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO — Marion defeated Nettleton 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 Thursday in 5A-East conference high school volleyball.
Keely Carter had six kills and 11 digs for the Lady Raiders. Carmen McShan had 18 digs; Acelen Hart recorded five kills; and Kendall Prater compiled 10 assists.
Southside 3, Westside 1
SOUTHSIDE — Southside slipped past Westside 25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.
Lanie Welch led Westside (8-8, 3-3 conference) with 18 kills and 11 digs while serving 10-of-11. Sydney Pickering was 18-of-19 serving with six kills, 17 digs, 15 assists and three blocks.
Ashley Kercheval was 20-of-20 serving with five kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Westside; Georgia Spinks was 14-of-14 serving with 16 assists; Erika Johnson was 10-of-11 serving; and Liz Hufstedler had three blocks.
Westside won the senior JV game.
The junior high match went to Westside, which rallied for a 22-25, 25-20, 15-7 victory.
Brylee Timms led Westside (11-4, 5-1 conference) with six kills and also added four digs. Kaydence Garland had five kills; Shaelie Guthrie contributed four kills; Madison Jones was 13-of-13 serving with two aces; Mattyx Cureton was 12-of-13 serving with 16 assists; Harlee Baker was 10-of-10 serving with two aces and six digs; Vada Watkins had a team-high 10 digs; and Macy Milner and Madalyn Easley had seven and six digs, respectively.
Westside won the junior B game, while Southside prevailed in the seventh-grade match.
Hoxie 3, Newport 0
NEWPORT — Cara Forrester led Hoxie with 14 kills and 11 assists as the Lady Mustangs defeated Newport 25-18, 25-15, 25-12 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.
Ellery Gillham added 10 kills, while Nadia Greer compiled 18 assists for Hoxie (11-1 conference).
Newport won the junior high match 25-9, 25-19.
Walnut Ridge 3, Harrisburg 0
WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge swept Harrisburg 3-0 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.
Mallie Jean and Avery Anderson led Walnut Ridge with seven kills each. Jean was also 10-of-10 serving with five digs, while Anderson also contributed five digs.
Maddie Burris was 17-of-18 serving with 11 assists, three kills and nine digs for the Lady Bobcats; Karlee Broadway was 13-of-13 with 14 digs; Kinley Davis was 10-of-11 with 13 assists and six digs; and Michelle Moore chipped in with six kills.