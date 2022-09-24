JONESBORO — Valley View kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Thursday with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Searcy in high school volleyball.

Micah McMillan was 18-of-18 serving with five aces, seven kills, 11 assists and four digs for the Lady Blazers (11-2-1, 7-0 conference). Kaysen Lomax and Jillian Frye added six kills each while Anna Lamkin and Morgan Weaver finished with five each, with Weaver also adding two blocks. Also for Valley View, Riley Owens was 23-of-23 serving with four aces, three digs, two blocks and 16 assists; London Bean added three kills and three digs; Ava Routledge contributed 16 digs; Hayden Gartman came up with 12 digs; Morgan McGowen served two aces; Lylleigh Haddock added six digs; and Dylan Dobbs finished with two kills. Valley View won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-12.