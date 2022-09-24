JONESBORO — Valley View kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Thursday with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Searcy in high school volleyball.
Micah McMillan was 18-of-18 serving with five aces, seven kills, 11 assists and four digs for the Lady Blazers (11-2-1, 7-0 conference). Kaysen Lomax and Jillian Frye added six kills each while Anna Lamkin and Morgan Weaver finished with five each, with Weaver also adding two blocks. Also for Valley View, Riley Owens was 23-of-23 serving with four aces, three digs, two blocks and 16 assists; London Bean added three kills and three digs; Ava Routledge contributed 16 digs; Hayden Gartman came up with 12 digs; Morgan McGowen served two aces; Lylleigh Haddock added six digs; and Dylan Dobbs finished with two kills. Valley View won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-12.
Westside 3, Pocahontas 1POCAHONTAS – Westside defeated Pocahontas 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14 Thursday in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Ashley Kercheval and Lanie Welch both finished with a double-double for Westside (6-5, 3-2 conference). Kercheval had 11 kills and 12 digs to go with 13-of-14 serving, while Welch added 10 kills and 10 digs along with three aces. Sydney Pickering nearly produced a triple-double as she finished with nine kills, nine digs and 21 assists.
Also for Westside, Daisy Jackson recorded six kills and two blocks; Georgia Spinks added 12 assists, eight digs and two aces; Erika Johnson had a team-high 15 digs; Liz Scott served three aces on 11-of-12 serving; and Liz Hufstedler was also 11-of-12.
Westside also won the senior B game 25-12.
In the junior high match, Westside took a 25-20, 25-12 victory. Kaydence Garland and Brylee Timms finished with four kills each, with Garland adding two blocks and Timms six digs.
Also for Westside, Harlee Baker had three kills and three digs; Madison Jones came up with three blocks; Mattyx Cureton contributed 11 assists and three aces; Macy Milner and Vada Watkins served three aces each, with Watkins also adding three digs; and Madalyn Easley had a team-high eight digs. Westside also won the junior B game 25-20 and took the seventh-grade contest as well.
LR Central 3, Jonesboro 2LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock Central edged Jonesboro 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18,15-8 Thursday in 6A-Central conference volleyball.
Maddie Johnson led Jonesboro (6-4, 3-3 conference) with 17 kills and 10 blocks, also serving two aces. Hope Huckabee finished with nine kills, seven digs and three blocks.
Also for Jonesboro, Anna Parker was 24-of-25 serving with 40 digs; Savannah Byrd finished with seven digs, four assists and two aces; Sydney Parker recorded seven kills, three blocks and 13 digs; Darla Ethridge came up with 34 assists and 17 digs; Olivia Lock compiled 13 digs; Meadow Jones had six bloks and three kills; and Anna Leslie chipped in with four kills.
Little Rock Central won the JV match 25-20, 25-17.
Brookland 3, Southside 0BROOKLAND – Brookland swept Southside 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 Thursday in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.
Wynne 3, Blytheville 0WYNNE – Wynne cruised past Blytheville 25-5, 25-8, 25-12 Thursday in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Cassidi Campbell led Wynne with 10 kills, also adding three aces. Breigh Buchanan served 12 aces to go with three kills.
Also for Wynne, Maggie Winders added six aces and three kills; Payton Sisk recorded four kills and three aces; and Kaleigh Taylor served two aces.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-7, 25-5.
Trumann 3, Forrest City 0FORREST CITY – Tonia Barnes compiled eight kills Thursday to lead Trumann to a 25-11, 25-3, 25-8 sweep of Forrest City in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Carlie Jo Hicks was 21-of-21 serving with six aces and nine assists for the Lady Wildcats. Zoey Craig was 15-of-17 with nine aces and two kills. Trumann also swept the junior high match 2-0. Lynlee Correa had five kills and three aces for Trumann, while Olivia Matos finished with nine assists and nine aces.
Hoxie 3, CRA 0HOXIE – Hoxie handed Crowley’s Ridge Academy its first loss in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday, winning 25-19, 25-21, 30-28.
Ellery Gillham led the Lady Mustangs (11-2, 7-1 conference) with 16 kills. Bailey Prater and Cara Forrester added seven kills each, with Forrester also producing 21 assists.
CRA won the junior high match 26-24, 25-11.
Harrisburg 3, Newport 0NEWPORT – Lilly Betts compiled nine kills and Macey Briley added eight Thursday as Harrisburg swept Newport 25-11, 25-23, 25-16 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Betts and Briley added six and eight digs, respectively, for the Lady Hornets (3-9, 3-7 conference). Emerson Kerby served five aces in 17 attempts and also had 16 assists; Graci Willis was 11-of-11 serving with two aces and eight digs; Tessa Carter came up with 17 digs; and Jojo Faulkner was 12-of-13 serving with two aces, four kills and 12 digs.
Harrisburg (10-2, 10-0 conference) won the junior high contest 25-8, 25-15. Cassie Carlson had nine kills and seven digs for Harrisburg; Laynie Casebier finished with five kills and seven digs; Addy Biggs also had five kills; Zoey Armstrong served seven aces in 13 attempts and also had seven assists; and Brae Faulkner served six aces to go with five assists.
Harrisburg also won the seventh-grade game 25-17, 25-15.