BROOKLAND — With season openers just over a month away, local high school volleyball teams are tuning up with competition in camps.
Brookland High School conducted a 17-team camp Wednesday for high schools around Northeast Arkansas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 12:03 pm
BROOKLAND — With season openers just over a month away, local high school volleyball teams are tuning up with competition in camps.
Brookland High School conducted a 17-team camp Wednesday for high schools around Northeast Arkansas.
With many schools looking to hone their play before the season, Valley View coach Margie McGee said just having her team play outside competition is valuable.
“You’re playing against each other in practice,” McGee said. “That’s why we like coming out here to these camps these next couple of weeks, just because we get to see which kids can handle the pressure.”
In terms of Wednesday’s camp, McGee noted the competitiveness as well.
“It’s a great camp,” said McGee. “It’s competitive and you’ve got really good volleyball. … Coaches want to see what kids will do when there’s a scoreboard.”
Brookland coach Nancy Rodriguez also praised the competition and competitiveness of the camp.
“I think the competition’s really good,” Rodriguez said. “There’s been a lot of really good teams that have come out and played.”
Rodriguez liked what she saw from the Lady Bearcats on Wednesday.
“It’s hard to say on the first day,” Rodriguez noted. “But I’ve been impressed with the girls on my team and how they’ve performed and played so far.”
The Lady Bearcats are looking for a second consecutive Class 4A state championship in the fall. Brookland finished 30-4 last season after sweeping all four of its state tournament opponents.
“I think a lot of it has to do with luck,” Rodriguez said about the prospects of winning back-to-back state titles. “But I think you just got to do what you did last year and you have to work on the fundamentals as well.”
After a season where the Lady Blazers finished as the 5A state runner-up while making their 20th consecutive appearance in the state finals, McGee noted the youth of her team for 2023.
“We had quite a few seniors last year on the team and a lot of really good leadership on the team,” McGee said. “I feel like we’re young as we have five seniors, 11 juniors, and 5 sophomores. It’s just nice to see them picking up where we left off (last season).”