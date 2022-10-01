By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Abundant Life 22, Destiny Christian, Okla. 16
Arkadelphia 54, Mena 7
Bald Knob 26, Heber Springs 21
Batesville 35, Paragould 0
Bauxite 34, Pottsville 14
Benton 55, Marion 13
Bentonville 48, FS Southside 14
Bentonville West 41, Springdale 0
Bismarck 55, Paris 0
Blytheville 47, Westside 7
Booneville 48, West Fork 21
Brinkley 50, Augusta 22
Bryant 43, Jonesboro 14
Calhoun Aca., Miss. 38, Marvell Academy 24
Camden Fairview 21, Texarkana 8
Camden Harmony Grove 53, Dollarway 6
Carlisle 48, LR Episcopal 21
Cave City 21, Riverview 7
Charleston 48, Cedarville 6
Clarendon 32, Cross County 6
Conway 35, North Little Rock 0
Conway Christian 34, Hector 30
Cutter-Morning Star 30, Rose Bud 16
Dardanelle 50, Pea Ridge 35
DeSoto 46, Hebron Christian, Miss. 0
DeWitt 35, Hamburg 0
Dierks 39, Murfreesboro 12
E. Poinsett Co. 68, McCrory 42
El Dorado 56, Searcy 35
Elkins 41, Huntsville 0
FS Northside 61, LR Central 7
Farmington 43, Alma 8
Fordyce 50, Drew Central 24
Fouke 49, Horatio 22
Fountain Lake 45, Genoa Central 8
Gentry 35, Berryville 0
Glen Rose 37, Jessieville 0
Gravette 31, Lincoln 29
Greene Co. Tech 28, Jacksonville 14
Greenland 19, Mansfield 13
Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 21
Hampton 28, Bearden 27
Harding Academy 31, Lonoke 21
Harmony Grove 45, Lamar 14
Hot Springs 49, Hope 13
Hoxie 55, Palestine-Wheatley 6
Izard County 38, Rector 8
LR Catholic 37, West Memphis 16
LR Hall 28, Dover 12
LV Lakeside 27, Barton 14
Lake Hamilton 60, Van Buren 21
Lavaca 35, Hackett 6
Lee Academy 36, Delta Aca., Miss. 8
Magnet Cove 49, Two Rivers 14
Magnolia 55, HS Lakeside 28
Malvern 57, Waldron 0
Manila 15, Corning 12
Marked Tree 35, Earle 18
Mayflower 33, Cent Ark Christian 14
Melbourne 44, Yellville-Summit 0
Midland 46, KIPP Blytheville 14
Mineral Springs 66, Lafayette County 30
Monticello 28, Dumas 3
Morrilton 38, Watson Chapel 20
Mount Ida 28, Poyen 0
Mountain Pine 52, Hermitage 0
Mountain View 44, Marshall 0
Mountainburg 38, Decatur 0
Nettleton 49, Brookland 20
Newport 44, Salem 28
North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 54, West Memphis Christian 8
Osceola 64, Piggott 0
Ozark 42, Green Forest 14
Perryville 42, Atkins 14
Pine Bluff 49, Beebe 14
Pocahontas 35, Gosnell 8
Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40
Prescott 55, Junction City 20
Pulaski Academy 52, Mountain Home 14
Pulaski Mills 30, Maumelle 0
Pulaski Robinson 42, Vilonia 3
Quitman 43, England 23
Rivercrest 46, Harrisburg 13
Rogers 29, Fayetteville 28
Rogers Heritage 41, Har-Ber 39
Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 14
Shiloh Christian 57, Clarksville 13
Southwest Christian, Okla. 72, Arkansas Christian Academy 54
Spring Hill 34, Dermott 0
Star City 27, McGehee 6
Subiaco Academy 50, Cedar Ridge 0
Sylvan Hills 28, Sheridan 27
Trumann 32, Highland 13
Valley View 49, Forrest City 0
Warren 41, Crossett 14
Westside-Johnson Co. 24, Magazine 14
Woodlawn 50, Strong 20
Wynne 42, Southside Batesville 21