State scores
PREP FOOTBALL
By The Associated Press
Ashdown 18, Hamburg 15
Bald Knob 32, Melbourne 16
Bauxite 17, Star City 14
Beebe 59, Jacksonville 34
Bentonville 41, Broken Arrow, Okla. 0
Bentonville West 35, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 24
Bigelow 16, Atkins 12
Brinkley 68, Rose Bud 26
Brookland 39, Westside 0
Camden Fairview 43, Arkadelphia 27
Camden Harmony Grove 34, Junction City 28
Carlisle 42, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Cent Ark Christian 52, Lonoke 16
Clarendon 24, Helena-West Helena 20
Clinton 49, Cave City 7
Conway Christian 20, Quitman 13
Cross County 42, Harrisburg 12
Crossett 39, Glen Rose 38
DeSoto 46, Humphreys Aca., Miss. 6
DeWitt 42, Barton 19
Dover def. Westside-Johnson Co., forfeit
Drew Central 28, Bearden 14
Dumas 20, Rison 14
Elkins 51, Pottsville 0
FS Southside 42, FS Northside 35
Farmington 37, Greenbrier 27
Fayetteville 43, Cabot 21
Fordyce 35, Monticello 12
Gentry 47, Westville, Okla. 22
Gosnell 42, Piggott 6
Greene Co. Tech 6, Paragould 4
Greenwood 49, Stillwater, Okla. 21
Grenada, Miss. 30, Pine Bluff 7
Gurdon 40, Lafayette County 32
HS Lakeside 49, Lake Hamilton 42
Hackett 53, Centerpoint 6
Harding Academy 55, Valley View 40
Harmony Grove 42, Riverview 19
Harrison 24, Springdale 20
Horatio 35, Foreman 6
Hot Springs 49, Vilonia 42
Hoxie 12, Trumann 6
Izard County 52, Cedar Ridge 22
Jonesboro 30, West Memphis 16
Kemper Aca., Miss. 46, Marvell Academy 0
LR Catholic 17, North Little Rock 7
LR Christian 63, LR Central 0
LR Parkview 52, Har-Ber 21
LV Lakeside 28, West Bolivar, Miss. 22
Lamar 35, Huntsville 0
Lee Academy 60, Tunica Academy, Miss. 42
Lincoln 47, Greenland 12
Magnet Cove 42, Poyen 8
Magnolia 48, Nashville 20
Mansfield 56, Magazine 0
Marked Tree 34, Hector 27
Marion 27, Wynne 7
Maumelle 20, Sylvan Hills 0
Mena 39, De Queen 7
Mills 34, Forrest City 14
Mineral Springs 20, Jessieville 6
Mountain Home 29, Nettleton 19
Newport 42, Osceola 14
Ozark 35, Clarksville 7
Paris 32, Waldron 14
Pea Ridge 38, Gravette 14
Perryville 41, Cedarville 0
Prescott 56, Bismarck 20
Pulaski Academy 37, Pulaski Robinson 13
Rector 20, Corning 0
Rivercrest 46, Manila 6
Rogers 63, LR Southwest 12
Rogers Heritage 38, Siloam Springs 13
Russellville 33, Morrilton 21
Salem 48, Earle 6
Searcy 53, Batesville 19
Southside Batesville 34, Pocahontas 13
Subiaco Academy 28, Spring Hill 16
Texarkana 58, Watson Chapel 0
Walnut Grove, Texas 57, Malvern 54
Walnut Ridge 28, Highland 27, OT
Warren 42, Stuttgart 7
West Fork 36, Green Forest 6
White Hall 43, Sheridan 19
Yellville-Summit 44, Baptist Prep 20