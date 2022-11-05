PREP FOOTBALL
FRIDAY
Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40
Batesville 16, Valley View 7
Bauxite 14, Harmony Grove 7
Beebe 29, Maumelle 22
Benton 36, Sheridan 14
Booneville def. Cedarville, forfeit
Brookland 32, Forrest City 30
Cabot 35, North Little Rock 7
Charleston 48, Lavaca 0
Clinton 56, Dover 12
Conway Christian 37, Magazine 16
Des Arc 46, McCrory 26
El Dorado 56, Jacksonville 14
Fordyce 57, LV Lakeside 47
Gosnell 48, Westside 0
Harding Academy 42, Cave City 14
Hazen 38, Carlisle 30
Hoxie 7, Walnut Ridge 6
Jonesboro 44, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 52, Marion 29
LR Christian 49, Greenwood 35
LR Episcopal 42, Baptist Prep 7
LR Parkview 35, Camden Fairview 7
Lafayette County 32, Foreman 26
Lamar 59, Cent Ark Christian 28
Magnolia 70, Hope 21
Marvell 49, Hermitage 6
Mayflower 21, LR Hall 12
Melbourne 49, Atkins 7
Mountain Home 56, Greenbrier 21
Mountain Pine def. Dermott, forfeit
Mountain View 52, Fountain Lake 32
Mountainburg 48, Westside-Johnson Co. 20
Nashville 36, Lonoke 35
Newport 36, Perryville 12
Osceola 52, Manila 0
Pocahontas 41, Highland 14
Pulaski Academy 41, Lake Hamilton 39
Pulaski Mills 48, Vilonia 35
Pulaski Robinson 24, Pine Bluff 19
Rector def. KIPP Blytheville, forfeit
Rison 48, Drew Central 20
Rivercrest 49, Blytheville 20
Riverview 7, Heber Springs 0
Searcy 40, West Memphis 31
Shiloh Christian 56, Alma 14
Southside 44, Paragould 7
Stuttgart 39, Bald Knob 13
Sylvan Hills 35, Greene Co. Tech 14
Trumann 48, Harrisburg 21
White Hall 21, Watson Chapel 14
Woodlawn 34, Spring Hill 14
Wynne 28, Nettleton 7
THURSDAY
Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 10
Berryville 22, Green Forest 0
Bigelow 55, Decatur 6
Corning 30, Piggott 2
Crossett 31, Monticello 24
DeWitt 35, Dumas 13
Dierks 38, Mount Ida 22
E. Poinsett Co. 48, Marked Tree 36
Elkins 77, Lincoln 20
FS Northside 41, LR Southwest 14
FS Southside 37, Springdale 17
Fayetteville 44, Har-Ber 15
Gravette 38, Gentry 35
Greenland 26, West Fork 13
Hot Springs 28, HS Lakeside 7
Jessieville 40, Two Rivers 6
Junction City 31, Gurdon 0
McGehee 46, Helena-West Helena 12
Mineral Springs 46, Murfreesboro 0
Ozark 52, Huntsville 21
Prescott 54, Horatio 6
Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 7
Salem 36, Quitman 33
Smackover 46, Fouke 20
Texarkana 36, De Queen 24
Van Buren 56, Siloam Springs 21
Warren 42, Hamburg 7