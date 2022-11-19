By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
AHSAA Playoffs
Class 7A
Quarterfinal
Bentonville 45, North Little Rock 0
Bryant 42, Rogers 7
Cabot 41, Bentonville West 21
Conway 37, Fayetteville 0
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Benton 31, Lake Hamilton 0
Greenwood 42, Russellville 7
LR Catholic 26, LR Christian 23
Pulaski Academy 52, Mountain Home 33
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Camden Fairview 26, Valley View 21
LR Parkview 42, Wynne 0 (Thursday)
Pulaski Robinson 42, Batesville 7
Shiloh Christian 69, Mills 32
Class 4A
Second Round
Arkadelphia 52, Ozark 21
Elkins 63, Ashdown 27
Harding Academy 45, DeWitt 7
Malvern 41, Lamar 31
McGehee 42, Harmony Grove 7
Nashville 31, Pocahontas 7
Rivercrest 49, Star City 42
Warren 62, Stuttgart 24
Class 3A
Second Round
Booneville 60, Smackover 14
Charleston 42, Centerpoint 0
Glen Rose 21, Fordyce 14
Melbourne 61, Greenland 51
Newport 52, Quitman 22
Osceola 48, Camden Harmony Grove 7
Prescott 41, Salem 6
Rison 30, Bismarck 19
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Carlisle 49, Earle 34
East Poinsett County 60, England 20
Hazen 46, Marked Tree 6
Mount Ida 30, Des Arc 28
8-Man
Semifinal
Izard County 62, Woodlawn 56
Rector 30, Mountain Pine 28