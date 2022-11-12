Class 7A
Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20
Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20
Conway 68, Springdale Har-Ber 31
North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Southside 14
Rogers 38, Fort Smith Northside 7
Class 6A
Lake Hamilton 55, Searcy 21
Little Rock Christian 27, El Dorado 10
Mountain Home 23, Marion 6
Russellville 30, West Memphis 26
Class 5A
Batesville 20, Prairie Grove 20, OT
Camden Fairview 30, Vilonia 0
Joe T. Robinson 51, Magnolia 15
Little Rock Mills 32, Hot Springs 27
Little Rock Parkview 29, Morrilton 7
Shiloh Christian 55, Nettleton 14
Valley View 41, Farmington 39
Wynne 27, Harrison 24
Class 4A
Arkadelphia 49, Clinton 21
Ashdown 21, Lonoke 14
DeWitt 35, Gravette 14
Harmony Grove 35, Bald Knob 0
Lamar 35, Riverview 7
Malvern 34, Pottsville 14
McGehee 28, Gosnell 16
Nashville 28, Bauxite 7
Ozark 45, Mena 7
Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14
Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21
Star City 35, Trumann 7
Stuttgart 48, Crossett 21
Warren 41, Blytheville 20
Class 3A
Bismarck 42, Manila 0
Booneville 42, Junction City 14
Camden Harmony Grove 49, Corning 14
Centerpoint 48, Lavaca 22
Charleston 41, Gurdon 6
Fordyce 53, Mansfield 22
Greenland 20, Fouke 0
Melbourne 55, Jessieville 14
Newport 50, Magnet Cove 14
Osceola 20, Perryville 14
Prescott 35, Drew Central 0
Salem 36, Walnut Ridge 7
Smackover 46, Barton 28
Quitman 21, Hoxie 14
Class 2A
Carlisle 32, Mineral Springs 28
Des Arc 46, Magazine 6
Earle 28, Bigelow 12
East Poinsett County 56, Hector 26
England 42, Dierks 28
Hazen 48, Poyen 6
Marked Tree 41, Conway Christian 13
Mount Ida 40, Episcopal 13
8-man
Izard County 36, Spring Hill 6
Mountain Pine 50, Midland 0
Rector 26, Strong 0
Woodlawn 60, Brinkley 16