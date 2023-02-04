FAYETTEVILLE — Seeking its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference victory, Arkansas opens a two-game road swing today at South Carolina.
Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Arkansas (15-7, 4-5 SEC) has beaten Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M in its last three SEC games. South Carolina (8-14, 1-8 SEC) has lost six consecutive games since winning at Kentucky on Jan. 10.
Ricky Council IV is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas. In the first four SEC games, Arkansas was just 14-of-72 (19.4 percent) from the 3-point line. In the last 6 games, Arkansas has made 35-of-94 (37.2 percent) beyond the arc.
The Razorbacks blocked 13 shots in Tuesday’s 81-70 victory over Texas A&M, including seven by Makhel Mitchell. Council and Davonte Davis scored 19 points each in the victory, with Davis sinking 4-of-8 attempts beyond the 3-point line.
The Gamecocks are 6-5 in home games. Gregory “GG” Jackson II is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for South Carolina.
Arkansas owns a 22-15 advantage in the series, but South Carolina leads 8-7 in games played in Columbia. Each meeting has come since the Gamecocks joined the SEC the same year the Razorbacks did (1991-92).
The Razorbacks visit Kentucky on Tuesday, with an 8 p.m. start. Their next home game is Feb. 11 against Mississippi State.