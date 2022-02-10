The Class of 2022 dominated the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team.
A total of 24 seniors were named to the 27-player Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media for the 2021 season.
Running back Joe Himon of Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy, offensive lineman Jack Struebing of Springdale Har-Ber and defensive lineman Braxton Johnson of North Little Rock are the only repeat selections from last year’s Super Team.
Himon had a spectacular career for the Bruins, leading them to three straight state championships. Himon finished with 8,028 all-purpose yards and 98 touchdowns in his career. He rushed for 4,887 yards and 68 touchdowns, caught 207 passes for 2,714 yards and 26 touchdowns and returned four kickoffs for scores in his three-year career. Himon was the Gatorade Player of the Year.
Struebing was named the 7A-West Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Johnson was selected the 7A-Central Outstanding Defensive Lineman.
Joining Himon in the offensive backfield was Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich, who selected All-State three seasons. The past season, Kattich ran 271 times for 2,108 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a junior, he led the state in rushing in the regular season and finished with 2,009 yards and 25 touchdowns. He ran for 5,668 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career on 663 carries. Twelve games in his career he went over the 200-yard mark rushing.
Josh Shepherd also eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in rushing with 196 carries for 2,013 yards and 17 touchdowns for Rogers last season. He began the season with 15 carries for 402 yards and six touchdowns on runs of 4, 72, 52, 90, 64 and 63 yards in a 51-40 win over Siloam Springs.
The Super Team wide receivers are Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville and Kavon Pointer of Jonesboro.
Sategna had 101 catches and 19 touchdown receptions, setting a single-season record for the state’s largest classification with 1,919 receiving yards. Sategna also played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Pointer caught 76 passes for 1,192 yards and 17 touchdowns for 6A-East co-champion Jonesboro.
Vilonia’s Austin Myers was selected the Super Team quarterback. Myers completed 234-of-333 passes for 3,282 yards and 45 touchdowns. He completed 34-of-45 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns on throws of 27, 5, 72, 23, 31, 48 and 28 yards at Farmington in a 57-28 win.
Struebing is joined on the offensive line by Will Diggins of Class 7A champion Bryant, Andrew Chamblee of Maumelle, Brandon Bailey of Fort Smith Northside and E’Marion Harris of Robinson.
Diggins was the Outstanding Offensive Lineman of the 7A-Central followed by Bailey. Diggins started 39 games in his career and was part of three state championship teams. Harris started 58 games on the offensive line in his career, played in three championship games and won two state titles at Robinson. Chamblee played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.
Joining Johnson on the defensive line are Nico Davillier of Maumelle, Brandon Jones of Bryant and Mario Crawford of Valley View.
Davillier had 76 tackles, including 26 for loss, with five sacks. Jones had 84 tackles, including 17 for loss, with 12 sacks. Crawford had 60 tackles with 14 for loss along with five sacks. He also blocked a punt and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
The linebackers are Kaden Henley of Shiloh Christian, Kaiden Turner of Fayetteville, and Ashton Waller of Conway.
Waller was named the Outstanding Linebacker of the 7A-Central, and Henley was the Outstanding Linebacker of the 4A-1. Henley had 150 tackles with 26 for loss with two interceptions. Turner had 82 tackles, including 21 for loss, and eight sacks.
The defensive backs are Davion Vayson of North Little Rock, Cain Simmons of Benton, Peyton Hester of Hackett and Jody Easter of McGehee.
Simmons had 135 total tackles with six for loss.
Vayson was the Outstanding Defensive Back of the 7A-Central, Simmons was the Outstanding Defensive Back of the 6A-West, Easter was the Outstanding Running Back of the 3A-6.
Hester had 137 tackles with 15 for loss and four sacks, and also had 1,227 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass and returned a fumble for a score.
Easter was selected All-State three times and had 64 tackles this past season. He ran 82 times for 1,320 yards and 22 touchdowns, and also returned three kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns.
Braden Jay of Cabot was named the kick returner, and Will Litton of Quitman and Connor Baker of Pocahontas were named All-Purpose.
Jay was the Outstanding Wide Receiver of the 7A-Central, Litton was the Outstanding Linebacker of the 2A-4.
Litton had 155 tackles with 19 for loss while also throwing for 4,417 yards and 43 touchdowns along with rushing for 2,470 yards and 42 touchdowns in his career.
Baker led the state in rushing with 2,211 yards and 41 touchdowns on 283 carries. He had six games of more than 200 yards rushing, including 232 yards and six touchdowns in a 40-12 win over Highland.
Jay accounted for 2,469 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns. He caught 66 passes for 1,297 yards and 13 touchdowns, and rushed for 534 yards and 10 scores. He also returned 21 kickoffs for 638 yards with an 85-yard return for a touchdown against Jonesboro.
Kyle Ferrie of Harding Academy was named the kicker, and Ben Haulmark of Russellville was named punter.
Ferrie was 78 of 81 on extra points and 13 of 17 on field goals and averaged 43.5 yards per punt.
Haulmark punted 44 times for an average of 39.9 yards per boot. He also threw a touchdown pass, ran for five scores, caught a touchdown pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Ferrie, Haulmark and Baker are the only juniors on the team.
ASM Super Team
OFFENSE
QB — Austin Myers, Sr, Vilonia
RB — #Joe Himon, Sr, Pulaski Academy
RB — Darryl Kattich, Sr, Cedarville
RB — Josh Shepherd, Sr. Rogers
WR — Isaiah Sategna, Sr, Fayetteville
WR — Kavon Pointer, Sr, Jonesboro
OL — Will Diggins, Sr, Bryant
OL — Andrew Chamblee, Sr, Maumelle
OL — #Jack Struebing, Sr, Springdale Har-Ber
OL — Brandon Bailey, Sr, Fort Smith Northside
OL — E'Marion Harris, Sr, Joe T. Robinson
DEFENSE
DL — #Braxton Johnson, Sr, North Little Rock
DL — Nico Davillier, Sr, Maumelle
DL — Brandon Jones, Sr, Bryant
DL — Mario Crawford, Sr, Valley View
LB — Kaden Henley, Sr, Shiloh Christian
LB — Kaiden Turner, Sr, Fayetteville
LB — Ashton Waller, Sr, Conway
DB — Dayvion Vayson, Sr, North Little Rock
DB — Cain Simmons, Sr, Benton
DB — Peyton Hester, Sr, Hackett
DB — Jody Easter, Sr, McGehee
SPECIAL
K — Kyle Ferrie, Jr, Harding Academy
P — Ben Haulmark, Jr, Russellville
KR — Braden Jay, Sr, Cabot
All-Purpose — Will Litton, Sr, Quitman
All-Purpose — Connor Baker, Jr, Pocahontas
# denotes two-time Super Team selection