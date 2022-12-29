ASU opens league play with Sun Belt newcomer

JONESBORO — While football drove Sun Belt Conference expansion, the league also improved in men’s basketball with its four new members.
Three of this year’s four Sun Belt newcomers were among the top 70 in the NCAA NET rankings Wednesday, a group that included Southern Mississippi (33), Marshall (64) and James Madison (69). Old Dominion, Arkansas State’s opponent tonight in Norfolk, Va., stood at 132 on the eve of conference play.
Seven of the league’s 14 members are in the top 132 of the NET, while the other seven are 205 or lower.
“It’s always a tough league, much improved with the four teams that were added, and with the travel as well,” ASU coach Mike Balado said. “We’re looking forward to getting a battle this week.”
The Red Wolves (8-5) and Monarchs (8-4) meet tonight for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central.
Both teams enter Sun Belt play on a winning streak. ASU closed its non-conference schedule with three wins in a row, beating Southeast Missouri State, Alabama State and Arkansas-Little Rock.
ODU ran its home record to 7-0 with four consecutive victories, beating Norfolk State, William & Mary, Gardner-Webb and George Mason. Chaunce Jenkins scored in the lane with 2.5 seconds remaining to give ODU a 78-77 victory over George Mason, an Atlantic 10 Conference team that is No. 106 in the NET.
Jenkins, a 6-4 sophomore transfer from Wichita State, is ODU’s leading scorer at 13.2 points per game. Tyreek Scott-Grayson, a senior transfer from Northeastern, lifted his season average to 12.9 points by scoring 30 against George Mason.
Scott-Grayson reached 1,000 career points in the George Mason game. He is this week’s Sun Belt Player of the Week.
Jeff Jones is in his 10th season at ODU and 31st overall as a Division I head coach. Jones has a 546-404 record in a coaching career that has also included stops at American and Virginia, where he played on a Final Four team in 1981.
The Monarchs rank sixth among Sun Belt teams in scoring defense, holding opponents to 65.1 points per game, and are also sixth in rebound margin with a plus-five average.
“Old Dominion is basically a hardcore, half-court man-to-man team. They will play a little bit of zone, I’ve seen a 1-3-1 in some games, but for the most part they do what they do. They are a strict defensive half-court team,” Balado said. “They guard pick-and-roll coverages basically the same way in every game I’ve watched. They get a lot of deflections, a lot of hands on basketballs. They’re really hard in helping in gaps. It’s hard to get in the paint against them and they’re very, very tough.
“They get what we call 50-50 balls, when a ball is loose and both teams have a chance to get it. I think they’re the best I’ve seen this year in getting all those. We have to be prepared for that. We have to be very intricate with our passes, we have to make sure we run through our passes, we have to make sure we set good, legal screens to get guys open and give them an advantage. If you’re going to sit with them in a half-court, grind-it-out game, it’s going to be tough.”
While the teams have similar records, ODU is No. 132 in the NET to ASU’s 290. The Monarchs have beaten five teams in the top 200 of the NET – George Mason, Furman, Gardner-Webb, East Carolina and Norfolk State.
ASU’s top non-conference wins, according to the NET, came against Southeast Missouri State (229) and Tennessee-Martin (237). The Red Wolves improved to 3-0 against Ohio Valley Conference opponents by beating UALR 77-75 last week.
Injuries limited ASU’s rotation to eight players against UALR. Junior guard Caleb Fields, the Red Wolves’ season scoring leader at 12.8 points per game, played more than 35 minutes in spite of an ankle injury.
Balado described ASU’s players with short-term injuries, including guards Malcolm Farrington and Caleb London, as day to day.
“Injuries, you can’t control. The position that we’re the thinnest is the guard spots and there’s three guards sitting over there, one who’s done for the year and the other two that we’re waiting on day to day,” Balado said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll get them back for Thursday, I feel good about it, but you never know.”
Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. and graduate transfer Omar El-Sheikh scored 25 points each to lead the Red Wolves against UALR.
Ford scored six points in ASU’s game-ending 11-2 run, including the go-ahead free throws with 22 seconds to play. He was on the court for 33-plus minutes as one of four Red Wolves to play 31 or more minutes against the Trojans.
“As a freshman he was put in a position to where he’s had to step in and play heavy minutes because of injuries and play alongside Fields as opposed to learning from him, but I think Caleb has done a phenomenal job of being a leader and taking him under his wing,” Balado said. “You can see what kind of tough kid he is. There’s not a lot of freshmen I would trust in a setting like this to come in and help us win games, especially in this league. I think this league is a tremendous mid-major, G5, whatever the heck you want to call it, basketball league.
“He really showed me something the other night. He’s been playing better every game as the season has gone on, but for him to take the reins with Omar, two new guys, in a rivalry game that meant a lot more to other people, I was really impressed. He’s going to have to take on more responsibility.”
After tonight’s game, the Red Wolves return to Jonesboro to play a more familiar Sun Belt opponent in Louisiana-Monroe. Saturday’s game, which tips off at 2 p.m., will be the 77th meeting between the teams.
The ODU trip is the longest the Red Wolves have in Sun Belt play.
“It’s obviously a long trip, a little different than what we’ve had in the past because of the distance, but it’s a game you have to play. It is what it is,” Balado said. “You can’t use this as a crutch or whatever. You have to get out there and win the game. Starting on the road in conference is always tough, but we do have a split weekend, so we have one home game.”