ASU opens league play with Sun Belt newcomer

Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh (22) drives to the basket during the Red Wolves’ victory over Arkansas-Little Rock. ASU opens Sun Belt Conference play tonight at Old Dominion.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While football drove Sun Belt Conference expansion, the league also improved in men’s basketball with its four new members.

Three of this year’s four Sun Belt newcomers were among the top 70 in the NCAA NET rankings Wednesday, a group that included Southern Mississippi (33), Marshall (64) and James Madison (69). Old Dominion, Arkansas State’s opponent tonight in Norfolk, Va., stood at 132 on the eve of conference play.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Old Dominion

Site: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Va.

Tipoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 8-5, 0-0 SBC; ODU 8-4, 0-0 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Old Dominion, 1-0

Last meeting: ODU, 69-61, 2006-07

