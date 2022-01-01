ASU routs Georgia Southern in SBC opener

JONESBORO — Arkansas State began the new year with a dominant victory in the new phase of its men's basketball season.
Led by four players scoring in double figures, the Red Wolves won their Sun Belt Conference opener and third consecutive game with a 74-56 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday at First National Bank Arena.
The Red Wolves have won seven of their last eight games and stand 10-3 overall. They connected on 43.9 percent of their shots and made 19-of-20 free throws, while limiting Georgia Southern (7-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) to a .367 field goal percentage.
"I thought it was an excellent game by the team tonight, a great win to start the conference season after being canceled on Thursday," ASU head coach Mike Balado said. "I thought we dominated the game clearly from start to finish in a lot of areas. We wore them down and defensively we won the game because we held them to just two 3s and offensive rebounds, they didn’t score a lot when they got it.
"I think they had 13 second-chance points for the game and they’re a pretty good offensive rebounding team. Defensively I thought we did a phenomenal job of not fouling and keeping them out of the paint."
ASU was led by Norchad Omier with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, giving the second-year freshman forward eight double-doubles this season and 23 for his career. Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills both finished with 15 points, while Caleb Fields added 11.
"Offensively we just took what they gave us," Balado said. "We didn’t especially get ready for them in any way, we just did what we did and Norchad was obviously very dominant. Our guards played very well."
While ASU never trailed and held a 13-point lead, 23-10, with just over six minutes remaining in the first half, it took just a 27-22 lead into the break. However, the Red Wolves scored 12 of the first 16 points to start the second half and rebuilt their lead to 13.
ASU, which outscored Georgia Southern 47-34 in the second half, held a double-digit lead the rest of the way as its advantage reached as much as 26 points, 71-45, with just under two minutes remaining.
"I thought the big key was taking care of the ball in the second half," Balado said. "I think we had 11 turnovers in the first half and only seven in the second. That was a big selling point for us."
The Red Wolves held a 39-35 advantage on the boards, improving to 10-0 on the year when outrebounding their opponent. They collected six blocks as well, tying their second most this year.
In addition to his 15 points, Sills also posted a career-high five steals, helping the Red Wolves register 12 as a team to tie their second most this year. Fields' day also included seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a career-high two blocks.
Georgia Southern was led by two players scoring in double digits, including junior forward Andrei Savrasov with 13 and senior guard Kaden Archie with 12. The Eagles were without two starters because of COVID-19 protocols.
Arkansas State returns to action Thursday at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Red Wolves travel to Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.