ASU spring game part of 'community day'

Arkansas State’s Zak Wallace (21) dives for yardage as Keyron Crawford and Leon Jones defend during an April 1 scrimmage. The Red Wolves will hold their spring game Saturday afternoon.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is planning several activities around its 15th practice of spring football.

Saturday’s “Pack Day” festivities at Centennial Bank Stadium include a cornhole tournament, athletic gear sale and movie night. Kids will have a place to play, tailgate areas will be open and several food options will be offered.

