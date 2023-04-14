ASU spring game part of 'community day'

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is planning several activities around its 15th practice of spring football.
Saturday’s “Pack Day” festivities at Centennial Bank Stadium include a cornhole tournament, athletic gear sale and movie night. Kids will have a place to play, tailgate areas will be open and several food options will be offered.
The main event, ASU’s annual spring football game, begins Saturday at 2:15 p.m. Admission is free.
“We pride ourselves on being a community-driven football program. I know a lot of effort has really gone into making this a community event,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said Thursday. “A lot of people throughout the community have really extended themselves. I think we’ve done a great job of really trying to promote it as a community day when you look at the cornhole tournament starting at 9 a.m., all the different things we’re doing, then ending with movie night.”
Saturday’s scrimmage will be ASU’s third of spring football and the first open to the general public.
Running backs coach Marquase Lovings will be the head coach of the Black team and defensive backs coach Jay Simpson will lead the Red team, Jones said. One team will have the first-team offense and second-team defense, while the other will have the first-team defense and second-team offense.
Other players on the roster were to be assigned to teams during a draft Thursday. Coaches and support staff were also to be placed on teams during the draft.
Quarterbacks will not go through full contact, Jones said, and special teams drills will not be live. Game situations will be worked into the scrimmage for ASU’s specialists.
The game will last from two to two and a half hours.
“I think it’s important because it’s another valuable evaluation tool for us on what type of roles players will have, how are they going to be able to contribute to the team moving forward next year,” Jones said. “It’s always different when you have people in the stands and you have a crowd, you have to perform. That’s part of the evaluation tool as well and I think it’s a reward for a very good offseason, a very productive offseason for our team. We look forward to it any time we get a chance to perform in our fans at Centennial Bank Stadium.”
ASU returns 10 starters, including six on defense, from last year’s team that finished 3-9. The Red Wolves used 42 different starters, largely because of injuries, and led in the fourth quarter during eight of their 12 games.
Jones said the Red Wolves are “night and day different” when he was asked about toughness during Thursday’s Sun Belt Conference video conference.
“We talk about promoting toughness in our program with everything that we do and not only is it the physicality, but it’s mental and emotional,” Jones said. “Any time you get out there, there’s an opportunity to improve toughness in those three areas. It’s a great evaluation tool.
“There will be no coaches on the field. It’s who can execute their jobs, who’s accountable to the play call and able to execute. That’s the biggest thing with this team. We’ve shown that we can execute at a high level in stages, in spurts, but the biggest thing for us in moving forward that we have to do a much better job on is just a very high level of consistency play in and play out.”
While Saturday’s scrimmage will be the final practice, the Red Wolves will formally conclude spring camp Monday at a team meal where winning Saturday’s game will have its rewards.
“We’ll come in and review the spring game, then we’ll have a team meal that’s provided by a bunch of our friends of the program to make it a reality. They cook for us,” Jones said. “The winning team will have steak and shrimp and lobster, and the losing team will have to eat hot dogs and beans. We’ll eat together as a team and that’s always a fun part of it, and a great conclusion to the spring.”