ASU visits UL Lafayette after ULM postponement

LAFAYETTE, La. — Arkansas State’s two-game Louisiana swing in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball will take a little longer than originally scheduled.
Due to a roof leak resulting in wet court conditions inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum Thursday night, ASU’s game at Louisiana-Monroe was postponed and moved to Monday at 5 p.m.
Originally slated for 6:30 p.m., tipoff was delayed until coaches, officials and administrators met with hopes of starting at 8 p.m. Court conditions did not improve enough in time for the game to be played.
ASU (10-11, 3-5 SBC) now turns its attention to today’s road test at Louisiana-Lafayette (12-5, 4-3), slated for a 2 p.m. tip inside the Cajundome.
Today’s meeting is the first this season for the Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns. A scheduled contest Jan. 6 in Jonesboro was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the UL Lafayette program.
ASU leads the all-time series 52-23, but the Cajuns have won the last five meetings and nine of the last 11.
The Red Wolves, who are playing five of their last six regular-season games on the road, are looking to end a four-game losing streak.
Junior guard Jireh Washington and junior forward Trinitee Jackson average 12.8 and 12.7 points, respectively, to lead ASU. Jackson, who also adds 9.6 rebounds per game, finished with 18 points and a career-high 21 rebounds last Saturday in the Red Wolves’ 75-69 loss to Texas State.
Senior guard Morgan Wallace, who averages 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds, has played all 40 minutes in three of ASU’s last four games. She recorded the program’s first triple-double since the 2006-07 season in the Red Wolves’ 90-87 loss last week to Texas-Arlington.
Wallace is also one of just five players in the Sun Belt averaging a double-double in league play this season, joining Jackson. The Red Wolves were the only team in the Sun Belt, entering Thursday, with two players averaging a double-double in conference play.
Freshman guard Lauryn Pendleton adds 10.1 points per game for ASU.
UL Lafayette lost 51-50 at home to Arkansas-Little Rock when the Trojans’ Tia Harvey made two free throws with three seconds remaining in Thursday’s game. In the loss, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot 0-for-8 from 3-point range and only notched four assists to 18 turnovers.
Preseason Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Ty’Reona Doucet returns as the Cajuns’ top threat both in the scoring column (12.3 points per game) and on the glass. Doucet is tied for second in the league with seven double-doubles on the year while ranking third with 30 blocked shots. She grabs 8.1 rebounds per game.
Guards Makayia Hollman and Lanay Wheaton add 10.7 and 10.5 points per game, respectively, for the Cajuns.
With Thursday’s postponement, the Red Wolves are playing the first of three consecutive road games today. ASU’s lone remaining home game is a Feb. 19 contest with UALR.