PULLMAN, Wash. — Goalkeeper Megan McClure stymied nine shots by Washington State, but the Cougars managed to score a penalty kick in a season-opening 1-1 draw with the Arkansas State women’s soccer team Thursday night.
Washington State (0-0-1), an NCAA College Cup squad in 2019, peppered 39 shots, but the Arkansas State (0-0-1) defense blocked 13 attempts and allowed only nine to reach McClure. The Cougars registered 20 corner kicks to two for the Red Wolves. ASU managed nine shots, with three on goal.
A well-timed run by Elyse Bennett in the 15th minute forced McClure off her line, but the fifth-year senior staved off the strike for the save. Moments later, Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Sarah Sodoma got a touch amongst several Washington State defenders and had a shot blocked, but Abigail Miller followed with a strike to the bottom left corner off her right foot for the 1-0 ASU lead at 15:54.
The goal was the second career marker for Miller, a second-year freshman.
The Cougars carried the momentum to begin the second half, earning multiple corner kicks. It took until the 64th for McClure to be tested, but she rose to the occasion to punch the shot by Khalia Gathright over the crossbar. Moments later, Bennett once again went racing in for another attempted McClure thwarted.
A penalty was awarded to the Cougars in the 73rd minute. Sydney Pulver stepped to the spot and slipped it past McClure to level the match at 1-1. In the 78th minute, the ASU defense cleared the ball and Sodoma raced down the right side for a look on goal. The right-footed shot went just left of the target.
McClure was tested again in the 84th minute, but she registered an important stop, her fifth of the night. Kelis Barton gathered the ball just outside the top of the box and put a shot on frame and force McClure to leap for the stop. McClure was able to get a glove on it and force it over the net for the save. Soon after, another corner kick put pressure on frame, but a shot by Mackenzie Frimpong-Ellertson to the top right corner of the frame was stopped by McClure.
In the second overtime, the 20th corner kick of the evening for Washington State resulted in a scoring chance. After the serve into the box, Sydney Studer put a header on frame, but McClure punched it aside for her eighth stop. Later in the second overtime, Bennett again got a good look, but McClure once again staved off the shot.
ASU continues the season-opening road trip at Eastern Washington today at 6 p.m. The Red Wolves visit Missouri State next Thursday before hosting Ole Miss in the home opener on Sunday, Aug. 29.