Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.