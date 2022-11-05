MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central seniors Sydney Bryeans and Chasney Griggry will remain softball teammates beyond their last season with the Lady Mustangs in the spring.
Bryeans and Griggry signed with Arkansas State University-Mountain Home’s new softball program during a school assembly Thursday afternoon.
BIC coach Tyler Herring said Bryeans is BIC’s primary shortstop, although she might spend some time in the outfield and serve as the designed player in some games next spring. Griggry will be one of the Lady Mustangs’ two pitchers, Herring said, and will also play first base.
Both players expect to have similar roles with the ASUMH Lady Blazers when they join the team for the 2024 season.
“I’m very excited because I didn’t think I was going to last year, but I have decided that I really want to continue my journey of softball and not give it up yet,” Bryeans said.
“Ever since I’ve been little, this has been a dream for me,” Griggry said. “It’s just exciting to be able to play at the next level.”
ASU-Mountain Home joined the National Junior College Athletic Association this fall. In baseball, softball and cross country, the school’s teams will compete in NJCAA Region II, Division II. ASUMH will also field bass fishing and eSports teams.
Both Bryeans and Griggry expressed excitement at being part of a new program’s growth.
“I want to be the big part of getting it started. I want to help them continue their journey to get better,” Bryeans said. “I really love the campus, it’s very nice and clean, well taken care of, and I’m really excited to go to college with one of my teammates.”
“It’s very exciting to be able to be a part of a new program because you get to see how that program builds up, even after you leave,” Griggry said.
Bryeans and Griggry helped BIC reach the Class 2A North Region tournament last season. Herring, whose softball background includes coaching stints at Williams Baptist and Blue Mountain (Miss.), said both players should experience less stress next spring after signing early.
“Coming from the college side, when I was coaching college ball, I always tried to tell recruits as we were recruiting, ‘Make the right decision, but the earlier you can make it, the less stressful your senior season is in high school,’” Herring said. “Now that they have that out of the way, they shouldn’t have any stress on where they’re going to go to college or making sure their stats look good for college coaches. I think that’s going to be a huge stress relief for them moving into the season.”