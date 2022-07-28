ASU's Bennett calls position change 'a natural switch'

NEW ORLEANS — Kivon Bennett made his position change with an eye to the future.
Playing defensive end, Bennett led Arkansas State and ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference last season with eight quarterback sacks after transferring from Tennessee. The Red Wolves moved the 6-2, 236-pound Bennett to linebacker during spring practice.
Bennett, a first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selection, said the decision to change positions as a senior is best for his professional football hopes.
“What made that the right move for me is looking over what we did last year and just getting a feel of what’s best for me, talking to the scouts, and what they want to see me at,” Bennett said Wednesday at Sun Belt Media Days. “Everybody kind of felt like it was just a natural switch for me as far as my body type and playing style.
“It allows me to make a little more plays, I feel, playing linebacker, because a lot of times last year, if I was at end, a lot of teams would just slide the protection and I was catching double and triple teams all year. All they had to do was run the ball away from me and kind of phase me out of the play, but now that I’m at the second level, I get a little more opportunities to fly around and show my athleticism.”
Bennett started all 12 games in 2021 at defensive end, where he made 58 tackles and led ASU with 12 quarterback hurries. He returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown at Georgia State and blocked a punt against Georgia Southern that resulted in a safety.
Including Bennett, ASU returns eight starters, four on each side of the ball. Senior receiver Te’Vailance Hunt is a second-team preseason All-SBC selection at his position, while senior running back Johnnie Lang is a first-team preseason All-SBC choice as a return specialist.
The Red Wolves report for preseason camp Tuesday and conduct their first practice on Wednesday. ASU will hold media day Aug. 9 and continue camp through Aug. 22, the day before the fall semester begins.
The Red Wolves’ season opener is Sept. 3 against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Ground game
Second-year ASU head coach Butch Jones and senior quarterback James Blackman were asked what the Red Wolves will do this season to try to make the running game more consistent.
ASU ranked last in the Sun Belt and No. 128 nationally, ahead of only Nevada and Mississippi State, last year with an average of 82.4 rushing yards per game. The Red Wolves had more than 100 net rushing yards in only three of 12 games as they finished with a 2-10 record.
Jones expressed confidence in ASU’s running backs and praised assistant coach Andy Kwon, whose assignment was switched from tight ends to offensive line during the offseason.
“I think first of all it’s staying the course in what we believe in. We knew we had to get bigger, stronger, more explosive up front,” Jones said. “I’m excited about our running back position. I think it’s one of the most complete positions we have on our football team right now. I think Johnnie Lang, who’s a returner, has had one of the best offseasons we’ve had of anyone on our football program.
“I’m excited about the running backs and I think Coach Kwon has done a tremendous job of developing a mindset within the offensive line, and I think some of our new additions will help there as well.”
Lang rushed for 263 yards last season and gained 124 yards on punt returns. ASU’s running back corps also includes junior Marcel Murray, the 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year; redshirt freshman Ja’Quez Cross, a Purdue transfer who caught a touchdown pass in the spring game; true freshman Mike Sharpe II, who scored the lone rushing touchdown in the spring game; and junior transfer Brian Snead, who rushed for 1,006 yards over the last two seasons at Austin Peay and began his college career at Ohio State.
Blackman said the Red Wolves have gained confidence in their running game.
“Obviously our passing game will help that out and obviously the running game will help out the passing game,” Blackman said. “When it comes to the guys up front, I feel like those guys have been doing a tremendous job, getting stronger in the weight room, getting faster.”
Switching teams
Three players who started for the Red Wolves last season could play against them this fall with other Sun Belt teams.
Quarterback Layne Hatcher and running back Lincoln Pare transferred to Texas State, one of ASU’s West Division rivals. Defensive back Jarius Reimonenq transferred to East Division newcomer James Madison, which will visit Jonesboro on Oct. 8.
Texas State coach Jake Spavital noted that his team’s former starting quarterback, Brady McBride, is also playing for another Sun Belt team this year after transferring to Appalachian State.
“The transfer portal is always such an interesting topic,” Spavital said. “If I would have told you before the 2020 season that our starting quarterback would be at App State and we would have one of the quarterbacks at Arkansas State, I’d have to figure out what world are we living in right now.
“They hit the transfer portal, and Layne Hatcher and Lincoln Pare have brought an unbelievable work ethic. I think it’s very difficult for kids to transfer in. They have a lot to deal with, they have to feel out a new scenario and situation that they’re currently in, and those two have handled themselves with great poise and great character, too. They’re very cordial of the people in front of them, they know they’re here to help the team, and those two have done a great job.”
Including Hatcher, all five quarterbacks listed on the Bobcats’ online roster are transfers from other FBS schools.
Coaching moves
Two former ASU players are assistant coaches on Sun Belt teams this season.
Former ASU quarterback Ryan Aplin, the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012, is coaching tight ends and inside receivers as well as serving as pass game coordinator at Georgia Southern. Aplin coached the running backs last season at ASU.
At Georgia Southern, Aplin is working under first-year head coach Clay Helton, who was briefly ASU’s offensive coordinator between the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Helton described Aplin as one of the game’s bright young stars.
“He’s one of the rare commodities, a brilliant, young, offensive-minded coach who recruits his butt off. He’s destined to be a head coach; he’ll be a head coach at Arkansas State at some point in time,” Helton said Tuesday. “He’s one of the all-time great players in this league. He knows this league inside and out, and I’ve really leaned on him both in the recruiting phase as well as his continued development as an offensive coordinator, which he’ll be in a very short period of time.”
Former ASU wide receiver RJ Fleming was named Texas State’s running backs coach in March. Fleming, who played at ASU from 2010-13, was the wide receivers coach at Eastern Michigan last year.
Kicking competition
ASU is looking for a new kicker after Blake Grupe, the Red Wolves’ all-time scoring leader, transferred to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility.
Sophomore Tristan Mattson and redshirt freshman Aidan Ellison took turns kicking during spring practice. Dominic Zvada, a true freshman from Chandler, Ariz., joins the competition in fall camp.
“They’ll compete each and every day with that, every single day,” Jones said. “That will be a big part of what we do because everything we talk about in our football program is playing complementary football. We’ll compete every day and then we’ll name a starter when they win the job.”