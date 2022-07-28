ASU's Bennett calls position change 'a natural switch'

Arkansas State linebacker Kivon Bennett speaks to reporters Wednesday during Sun Belt Media Days in New Orleans.

 AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Kivon Bennett made his position change with an eye to the future.

Playing defensive end, Bennett led Arkansas State and ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference last season with eight quarterback sacks after transferring from Tennessee. The Red Wolves moved the 6-2, 236-pound Bennett to linebacker during spring practice.