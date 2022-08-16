ASU's Bennett working at linebacker, end

JONESBORO — While head coach Butch Jones said linebacker remains Kivon Bennett’s position, Arkansas State is also working Bennett at defensive end in fall camp.
Bennett was second-team All-Sun Belt as an end last season, when he led the Red Wolves and ranked sixth in the conference with eight quarterback sacks. He moved to linebacker during spring practice and is a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection at that position.
“He’s still at linebacker,” Jones said after Tuesday morning’s practice. “Today was a day, and we’ll mix the days up, but we had some of our sub packages in, so that’s why you saw some different things that way and different personnel groupings as we continue to install. It’s just him kind of keeping his tools kind of fresh if ever injury situations come in, but also a lot of it was sub packages as well.”
Jones said Bennett is a linebacker in the Red Wolves’ base scheme and in some of the various packages as well, but moves to defensive end in others. ASU was without one of its top defensive ends Tuesday in Thurman Geathers, whom Jones said is day to day with an ankle sprain.
After what Jones described as a slow start, he said the Red Wolves had a workmanlike approach and were able to get off the field a little early.
“It’s our third day in a row in pads and so this is really where your toughness is born. You find out about your competitive character, your leadership, all those things you’re going to stand for,” Jones said. “I thought we started a little slow, so we changed up practice, trying to bring everyone’s competitiveness out, see what type of grit they had, doing some live, goal-line short yardage, positional one on ones.”
Camp is starting to wind down for the Red Wolves, who are scheduled to practice again this morning and Thursday night. ASU will hold its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night.
Jones said the coaching staff wanted to see who would compete each snap in last Saturday’s scrimmage and expects to see more in the next scrimmage. He points out areas where the Red Wolves need to improve on both sides of the football.
“I didn’t think we handled the crowd noise very well. I think that was really evident on the coming-out situation,” Jones said. “I think it’s the same thing from a defensive standpoint, that word consistency continues to come up.
“We gave up six explosive plays of over 20 yards and I want to say three of them were over 40 or 50. You’re not going to be successful and it’s a great illustration about statistics. On defense, we won the first down efficiency battle, and we won some of the other critical situations, but we didn’t take the ball away on defense and we gave up explosive plays, and you’re not going to be successful.”