ASU's Bennett working at linebacker, end

JONESBORO — While head coach Butch Jones said linebacker remains Kivon Bennett’s position, Arkansas State is also working Bennett at defensive end in fall camp.

Bennett was second-team All-Sun Belt as an end last season, when he led the Red Wolves and ranked sixth in the conference with eight quarterback sacks. He moved to linebacker during spring practice and is a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection at that position.