JONESBORO — While Kivon Bennett is listed as a defensive end on Arkansas State’s first-game depth chart, he may not always line up at that position when the Red Wolves open the season Saturday night against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Bennett was second-team All-Sun Belt Conference last year as a defensive end, when he led ASU with six quarterback sacks. He moved to linebacker in the spring and spent time at linebacker and end during fall camp.

A-State Football

Opponent: Grambling State

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: First game

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: A-State, 1-0

Last meeting: A-State, 10-7, 1985

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com