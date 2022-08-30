JONESBORO — While Kivon Bennett is listed as a defensive end on Arkansas State’s first-game depth chart, he may not always line up at that position when the Red Wolves open the season Saturday night against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Bennett was second-team All-Sun Belt Conference last year as a defensive end, when he led ASU with six quarterback sacks. He moved to linebacker in the spring and spent time at linebacker and end during fall camp.
Second-year head coach Butch Jones anticipates Bennett playing both positions.
“I think it’s really having the luxury to move him around, to try to create some one-on-one matchups,” Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “If they’re using chip protections or if they’re sliding his way, now we have the ability to put him at the second level. He’ll do a lot of different things.”
Wherever he lines up, Bennett is expected to be one of the Sun Belt Conference’s top defensive players. A first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selection, Bennett led the Red Wolves last season with 16.5 tackles for loss and is the team’s top returning tackler after finishing with 58 total in 2021.
Bennett transferred to ASU from Tennessee, where he was listed as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme.
“We’ve really tried to do more of the three-down stuff ... that we’ve done in the past,” Jones said. “Having the ability to mix him around at linebacker and defensive end, it’s really kind of how you label them, but we would put him as a hybrid. He brings a whole other element of speed to the game, as we all know, but I think for us, structurally, it’s being able to move him around.”
With Bennett now listed as the starting defensive end opposite senior Thurman Geathers, junior Jaden Harris is listed as a starting linebacker alongside Jordan Carmouche, a senior transfer from Houston, and Melique Straker, a junior who started five of the last six games last season.
ASU received good news Tuesday concerning Javante Mackey, a freshman linebacker from Memphis. Jones announced Monday that Mackey would be lost for the season with a knee injury, but the outlook improved when Mackey underwent surgery Tuesday.
“He will not be lost for the year. He’ll be out probably four to six weeks. They went in to do surgery this morning and his meniscus wasn’t fully torn,” Jones said. “It’s not torn, it just needed to be cleaned up, so we’re really excited about that news and I know he’s excited as well. We’re excited to get him back in about a month.”
Harris, who is in his fifth season at ASU, has started 10 games over the last two seasons. He made 34 tackles last season, including 12 against South Alabama.
“I think the big thing for Jaden is consistency in performance. He’ll play four great plays and then it’s his focus, and I know he wants to do it,” Jones said. “He’s worked exceptionally hard. Having the luxury to be able to move Kivon back there as well and having Javante Mackey back in four weeks is really going to help from the depth standpoint there.”
Jones is also counting on sophomores Charles Willekes and Dane Motley at linebacker.
Willekes played in nine games last year after transferring to ASU from Michigan State, while Motley drew five starts and appeared in nine games.
“Charles Willekes is an individual who provides depth, stability and consistency for us as well,” Jones said. “Dane Motley is an individual who is an older player in our program, who was set back a little bit in training camp with injuries, but now we have him back at full strength, so him and Jaden will continue to compete, really rep by rep for that position.”