JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones arrived at the office especially early Tuesday to watch video of all three phases in Arkansas State’s 42-20 loss to James Madison.
Jones reviewed game footage again in order to self-scout the Red Wolves, who reached the halfway point of the season with the loss to the Dukes. ASU starts the second half of the season with Saturday’s game at Southern Mississippi.
While Jones didn’t divulge information that will go into preparing a game plan for the Golden Eagles, he said the biggest issue he found had to do with overall details.
“From a discipline standpoint, we had zero penalties last week, but again, we didn’t do the other thing that it takes to win football games – red zone efficiency, third down conversions, first down efficiency, creating turnovers, taking care of the ball, missed tackles,” Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Those things are a direct correlation to winning football games.
“I thought our special teams gave us an opportunity, but we didn’t change the outcome of the game. We helped the outcome of the game against Monroe. We didn’t do that (against JMU). Did we win hidden yardage and all that? Yes, but we expect to be game changers and we’ll be challenged again this week.”
ASU (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) will face USM (2-3, 0-1) for the first time since 2008 as the Golden Eagles play their first Sun Belt home game. Kickoff in Hattiesburg, Miss., is scheduled for 6 p.m.
In terms of fundamentals, Jones said the Red Wolves are missing too many tackles. ASU yielded 598 total yards against JMU, which is No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press poll.
“There were a number of times when the run should be bottled up for no gain or a 1-yard gain, as opposed to moving the pile and it’s a 2 or 3-yard gain. All those accumulate over time,” Jones said. “Our tackling the next six weeks has to improve greatly. Some of it is just getting individuals to the football, tackling as a team, swarming to the ball, attacking the ball, and some of it is one-on-one matchups and being able to get the ball down. I think we’re giving up too many yards after initial contact, and that’s a cumulative effect.”
The Red Wolves were 4-of-13 on third down against the Dukes, who were 6-of-12. JMU kept the football for 36 minutes, 45 seconds while running 80 plays to ASU’s 53.
A week earlier, ASU was 9-of-17 on third down to ULM’s 3-of-12. The Red Wolves also turned all five red zone opportunities into touchdowns against the Warhawks. They were 4-for-4 on red zone chances against JMU, but two of the scores were field goals.
ASU ranks 11th among 14 Sun Belt teams in third down percentage offensively (38.0). The Red Wolves have been better defensively, ranking third while holding opponents to 32 percent on third down.
“Obviously the third downs have been a concern. When we’ve had success, we’ve seen what it does,” Jones said. “We limit them, we get off the field on defense, and we possess the ball on offense. I think the other thing within situational football is red zone efficiency. We’ve talked about that and then turnover margin.”
Turnovers were few in ASU’s first six games. The Red Wolves are tied for 10th nationally in turnovers lost with only four (three fumbles, one interception) through half the season.
The Red Wolves have only forced four turnovers themselves, however, and are tied for No. 122 in turnovers forced. ASU has recovered three fumbles and come up with one interception, Eddie Smith’s third-quarter pick in the season opener against Grambling State.
“I feel like when we pursue the football, we don’t really think about the ball. I think we just think about getting the guy down,” sophomore safety Justin Parks said. “We’re not taking advantage of it because we’ve played a couple of teams where we know certain players have poor ball security, and we haven’t been thinking about the ball enough. We’ve just been thinking about making tackles. We’re just thinking about getting them down instead of forcing the turnover to help our offense.”
The only turnover in last weekend’s game came when ASU quarterback James Blackman lost a fumble at the Red Wolves’ 28 after being sacked in the fourth quarter. JMU scored the game’s final touchdown on the next play.
Jones said the Red Wolves had too many mental errors offensively early in the game.
“Here’s the thing – they were uncharacteristic mental errors. We hadn’t done those mistakes before,” Jones said. “It’s quite as simple as the receiver taking the wrong split, the running back lining up on the wrong side of the ball, and they come off (the field) and they know they made it, but it’s like in the heat of the moment, it’s that mental toughness, that competitive maturity that we talk about. That’s on us as coaches to get solved and get corrected.”
Jones said senior running back Johnnie Lang was expected to practice Tuesday and should be available for Saturday’s game. Lang, who ranks second nationally in all-purpose yardage at 174 per game, was limited to one carry, one punt return and three kickoff returns because of an injury against JMU.
“Johnnie is one of those individuals who needs football,” Jones said. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go.”