JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones arrived at the office especially early Tuesday to watch video of all three phases in Arkansas State’s 42-20 loss to James Madison.

Jones reviewed game footage again in order to self-scout the Red Wolves, who reached the halfway point of the season with the loss to the Dukes. ASU starts the second half of the season with Saturday’s game at Southern Mississippi.

A-State Football

Opponent: Southern Mississippi

Site: M.M. Roberts Stadium (36,000), Hattiesburg, Miss.

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 2-4, 1-2 SBC; USM 2-3, 0-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: USM, 9-2

Last meeting: USM, 27-24, 2008

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com