ASU's Omier leads preseason All-SBC team

JONESBORO — Arkansas State men’s basketball forward Norchad Omier has been tabbed preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year as voted on by the league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday.
Joining Omier on the 15-member preseason all-conference team is guard Marquis Eaton, a second-team selection. The Sun Belt also announced the women’s all-conference team, which included ASU’s Jireh Washington on the second team.
Named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt last season, Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds becoming the fourth Division I freshman since 1992-93 to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Regardless of classification, Omier was just the fourth player to average 12 points and 12 rebounds in Sun Belt Conference history.
The first player to sign a Division I scholarship from Nicaragua, Omier ranked second nationally with 15 double-doubles, most among any freshman. Eleven of his 15 double-doubles came in league contests, including back-to-back 18-rebound efforts in the Sun Belt Conference tournament. He logged 19 games with 10 or more rebounds, second-most nationally and tops among players from the Sun Belt Conference.
Omier was the first ASU player to earn first-team All-Sun Belt accolades since Adrian Banks (2006-07) and it marked the 15th time the Red Wolves had a first team selection.
Eaton led the league with 124 assists and led the Red Wolves in scoring at 14.2 points per game last season. He averaged 16.1 points per game in league play to rank fifth while dishing out a league-best 91 assists. He shot 86.6 percent at the free throw line, the eighth-best percentage in single-season history and shot 41.3 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent beyond the arc.
A Jonesboro High School product, Eaton passed the 1,000-career point mark and became the first player to break the top 10 since Chico Fletcher (1996-00). He is one of four players in program history to log at least 1,000 points, 250 assists and 250 steals joining Reggie Gordon (1983-87), Micah Marsh (1994-98) and Chico Fletcher (1996-00).
Washington was voted second-team All-Sun Belt by the league’s women’s coaches despite missing the last half of the season due to injury. The Memphis native received a preseason third-team nod before the 2020-21 campaign.
In 11 games last season, Washington averaged 11.4 points and shot 50.0 percent (46 of 92) from the field. The junior added 4.4 rebounds per contest while handing out 2.7 assists per game.
Despite missing the last 11 games of the year, Washington still finished second on the team in steals (32) and fourth in assists (30). She enters her fourth season at ASU as the team’s active career scoring leader with 827 points, needing 173 to become the 25th player in program history to score 1,000 points in a career.