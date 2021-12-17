ASU's Rogers taking new assignment day by day

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers isn’t looking too far down the road.
Rogers went from associate head coach to interim head coach of Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team after Matt Daniel resigned unexpectedly Monday night. She made her debut the following evening as the Red Wolves routed Mississippi Valley State 81-47.
Tuesday’s victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Red Wolves, who host Hendrix in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at approximately 4 p.m.
“We were greatly prepared tonight and it felt like we were unified. It felt like we were all on one accord,” Rogers said after Tuesday’s game. “Tonight felt really good. Obviously we have to build off this, this is just the beginning, but I told them today, ‘We can only do this by taking it day by day.’
“I’m not going to worry about the end of the season. I’m not going to worry about any of that. I just want to be the best I can be for these kids and we’re going to take it day by day, practice by practice, game by game.”
Rogers takes over with Sun Belt Conference play on the horizon for ASU (5-6). Sunday’s game against Hendrix and Wednesday’s game at SIU-Edwardsville are the last non-conference games before the Red Wolves visit Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt opener Dec. 30.
ASU crushed MVSU with a dominant second half. In the third quarter, the Red Wolves were 9-of-17 from the field while outscoring the Devilettes 27-5.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented a game ball to Rogers, who became the first African-American woman to win a game as a head coach in any sport at ASU.
“Honestly I didn’t even know that. Obviously as a Black female, it is great to see us getting shots now,” Rogers said. “It hasn’t always been like that. I have a lot of Black female head coaches who have reached out to me in support and I appreciate that, as well as others. It’s a big deal. I’ve always said that I think it’s great for our kids to kind of see someone who looks like them being in a leadership role.
“This shows our African-American young women that hey, if I can do it, you could do it, too. I think that sends a great message and not just to African-American women, but women period. We can do this, we’re great coaches, and we’re working just as hard as men.”
The first player Daniel signed as head coach at Central Arkansas, Rogers admitted she was emotional after her boss resigned, although she tried not to show it in front of the players.
“Again, I had to accept the responsibility that was given to me and move forward and quickly shift to figuring out what we could do to help these kids get through this game, honestly, because it happened so quick,” Rogers said. “We knew if we really want to make this the best experience, that we needed to figure out how to win this game.”
After playing for UCA, where she was a three-year starter, Rogers spent four seasons on staff with the Sugar Bears, one as a graduate assistant and three as an assistant coach. She then spent three seasons as head coach of the girls’ team at El Dorado High School, compiling a 52-28 record.
Rogers is in her third season at ASU, where she became associate head coach before the 2020-21 season.
“I think I’ll draw from all of my experience. I worked for Sandra Rushing at UCA, who is a complete winner. I got my first start with her,” Rogers said. “Obviously I learned from Coach Daniel and I had my time at El Dorado where I kind of had to figure things out. Yes, I will draw from that. I’ll draw from everything, but it’s time to make this my own and our own, right?
“We’re just going to continue to kind of tweak some things. I was really, really proud of the defense. I’m primarily a defensive coach and offensively we know that we have the tools. We just have to be able to defend and we showed tonight that we can defend, and we’re going to do that moving forward.”