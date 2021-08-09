JONESBORO — Arkansas State was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference and the Red Wolves swept the offensive and defensive player of the year honors when the league announced preseason accolades in women’s soccer Monday.
Coming off the first Sun Belt regular-season title in program history, ASU garnered two first-place votes and 110 points to rank second in the poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches. South Alabama received eight first-place votes and 117 points to top the poll. Georgia State (93), Coastal Carolina (81), Louisiana-Lafayette (80), Texas State (58), Arkansas-Little Rock (53), Appalachian State (46), Georgia Southern (31), Louisiana-Monroe (29) and Troy (28) round out the poll.
ASU senior forward Sarah Sodoma was voted the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and senior goalkeeper Megan McClure the league’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Sodoma and McClure are joined on the 11-member preseason All-Sun Belt team by second-year freshman defender Hailey Cloud.
Sodoma, the SBC Player and Offensive Player of the Year last season, enters her fifth season with the Red Wolves atop the program record book in several categories. She is the career leader in points (72), goals (29), game-winning goals (8), shots (183) and shots on goal (104) while ranking second in multiple-goal games (4) and assists (14). She totaled 20 points last season, scoring eight goals and assisting on four others, with four of her markers being game-winners.
McClure, the SBC Defensive Player of the Year last season, also enters her fifth year having rewritten the goalkeeper career records. She is the career leader in wins (23), goals-against average (0.94) and shutouts (22) while ranking second in starts (27) and third in minutes (4312). She allowed one goal in eight league contests last season and finished the fall portion of the schedule with four goals allowed and 41 in 13 games. She set single-season program records with 11 wins, 0.53 goals-against average and 11 shutouts. The 11 clean sheets ranked third nationally.
Cloud, a second-year freshman, was second-team All-Sun Belt last season as a defender. She started 16 of 17 games and was fourth on the team with five points, scoring two goals and assisting on another. She anchored the defensive unit to seven shutouts in eight league matches and 11 cleans sheets for the season.
A-State returns 15 letterwinners, including 10 of 11 starters, from the squad that tied the single-season record for victories in an 11-5-1 campaign.
The Red Wolves get the season underway Friday, visiting Tennessee-Martin in an exhibition contest. The regular season begins Aug. 19 at Washington State and the home opener is Aug. 29 against Ole Miss.