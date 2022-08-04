JONESBORO — TW Ayers switched from offense to defense in a matter of days during Arkansas State’s 2020 football season, catching a touchdown pass one week and sacking the quarterback the next.
ASU coaches gave Ayers a little more time to prepare for his latest position change.
“At the end of May, going into the summer, they asked me to put on 30 pounds and come inside and play D-tackle,” Ayers said after Thursday’s practice. “That’s what we’re doing now. I’ve made the transition inside full-time.”
Formerly a defensive end, Ayers is among the candidates for playing time at defensive tackle, a position where the Red Wolves are looking for leaders to emerge. Head coach Butch Jones described that as a key for ASU’s defense after Wednesday’s first practice of fall camp.
Ayers, a junior from Lamar, Mo., said he played a few snaps at defensive tackle late last season because of ASU’s depth issues. Playing the position around 250 pounds was “a whole different ballgame,” Ayers said, but he’s better equipped for the role now at 275 pounds.
“It’s a little different than defensive end in the aspect that you’re never on the back side of a play. You’re always right in the middle of the play,” Ayers said. “There’s always action coming right at you. You’ve got two bodies going up against you instead of just one, so it’s a lot more weight to be pushing around.”
Ayers and senior John Mincey own the most game experience among ASU’s tackles.
The Red Wolves brought in Vanderbilt transfer Terion Sugick, a redshirt freshman, along with true freshmen Ashtin Rustemeyer of St. Louis and Kadan Lewis of Houma, La., in their 2022 recruiting class. Lamar transfer VJ Bronson, a sophomore, arrived in the summer. Freshmen Tim Hardiman and Deris Jackson were with the team last season.
Being one of the older players in the group, Ayers said he’s trying to step into a leadership role.
“We’ve got a lot of potential in there. We’ve got some young guys who are really promising, who need a little bit of just growing up in that aspect as far as technique,” Ayers said. “We’ve got some really solid young guys and a couple of vets who are coming in that we’re really going to be counting on, so we’ve got a solid group of dudes. We just need to have a great camp and really capitalize on it.”
A non-scholarship player when he came to ASU, Ayers made his first career start at fullback in 2019. He did not record any offensive statistics that season, but began the next season by catching a 1-yard touchdown pass against Memphis.
Ayers smiled when asked if he ever misses playing fullback.
“I’ve been trying to tell Coach Jones that he still needs to have me in a couple of goal-line packages, but we’ll see how it goes,” Ayers said. “We’re focused on the defensive tackle side of things right now, trying to get that down.”
Ayers had four sacks after switching to defensive end in 2020, including one in the Red Wolves’ upset of Kansas State. He spent last season entirely on defense, seeing action in all 12 games.
A foot fracture kept Ayers out of spring practice earlier this year. It also gave him a new perspective.
“It was kind of weird because it was the first practices, workouts, anything, I’ve missed in my whole time here,” Ayers said. “It was really strange sitting on the sideline, but I think it helped me grow as a player, just seeing more of the coaching aspect of it, seeing it from a different vantage point and a different perspective. I think it will help me in the long run.”
Ayers said it has been good to get back to work in fall camp. He senses a more positive attitude around the team this August.
“There’s a lot less negativity in the locker room, a lot less bickering, a lot less guys wanting to get on each other. There’s more of a positive accountability type of atmosphere,” Ayers said. “Guys are taking coaching a lot better; guys are taking coaching from other players better. People want to be coached. It’s been a great culture so far.”
And Ayers is glad to line up at tackle if that’s where the team needs him.
“I like whatever is going to get me on the field and help the team the most, so it’s fine with me as long as I’m out there,” he said.