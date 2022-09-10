POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker accounted for six touchdowns and 316 yards of total offense Friday night to lead Pocahontas to a 47-28 victory over Brookland in non-conference football.

Averaging 7.6 yards per carry, Baker finished with 167 yards and four touchdowns on 22 rushes. He was also 15-of-22 passing for 149 yards and two more touchdowns.