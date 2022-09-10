POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker accounted for six touchdowns and 316 yards of total offense Friday night to lead Pocahontas to a 47-28 victory over Brookland in non-conference football.
Averaging 7.6 yards per carry, Baker finished with 167 yards and four touchdowns on 22 rushes. He was also 15-of-22 passing for 149 yards and two more touchdowns.
Pocahontas (2-1) scored the first 28 points and led 34-8 at halftime. The Redskins scored the only points of the first quarter on Baker's 20-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Carter.
Baker scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Reed Bigger and added another 5-yard scoring run for a 28-0 Pocahontas lead. Brookland (1-2) posted its first points at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter when Jake Reece threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Webbe, followed by Joseph Wright's two-point conversion run.
Baker scored on a 4-yard run to set Pocahontas' 34-8 halftime lead.
The Bearcats scored the first points of the second half on Wright's 8-yard touchdown run and Barrett Cunningham's two-point conversion. Baker answered with his final touchdown, scoring on a 5-yard run for a 40-16 lead.
Brookland scored twice in the fourth period as Wright broke a 33-yard touchdown run and Cunningham fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Walker Spears. Grayson Maupin scored Pocahontas' final touchdown on an 8-yard run.
Maupin added 80 yards on 14 carries for Pocahontas. Carter had five receptions for 51 yards, while the Redskins' Tripp Risley caught five passes for 38 yards.
Wright led the Bearcats in rushing with 93 yards on 18 carries. Sinquan Spratt caught four passes for 112 yards.
Both teams are off next week. Brookland opens 5A-East play at home Sept. 23 against Wynne, while Pocahontas starts 4A-3 play at home against Rivercrest.