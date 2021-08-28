POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker ran for 239 yards and a touchdown on 28 attempts Friday night, carrying Pocahontas to a 20-14 victory over Southside.
Baker scored on a 19-yard run in the third quarter to provide the margin of victory for the Redskins (1-0). He also completed 3-of-4 passes for 21 yards.
Pocahontas took the lead in the first quarter on Tripp Risley’s 3-yard touchdown run and Ethan DeYoung’s extra point. Reed Bigger gave the Redskins a defensive touchdown in the second quarter when he returned a fumble 71 yards.
Southside’s touchdowns came on runs of 1 and 38 yards.
In addition to his fumble return, Bigger also blocked a punt and made 12 tackles.