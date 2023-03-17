Balado out after six seasons at A-State

Mike Balado points to the stands after Arkansas State’s victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament at Pensacola, Fla. Balado will not return next season, ASU announced Thursday.

 Sun Belt Conference

JONESBORO — Mike Balado’s tenure as head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas State came to an end Thursday with the university’s announcement that he will not return for the 2023-24 season.

Balado’s ASU teams posted an 82-100 record over six seasons, including a 13-20 record this season. The Red Wolves had one winning season, one .500 season and four losing seasons during his time leading the program.

