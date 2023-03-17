Balado out after six seasons at A-State

JONESBORO — Mike Balado’s tenure as head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas State came to an end Thursday with the university’s announcement that he will not return for the 2023-24 season.
Balado’s ASU teams posted an 82-100 record over six seasons, including a 13-20 record this season. The Red Wolves had one winning season, one .500 season and four losing seasons during his time leading the program.
Jeff Purinton, ASU’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, said he made the decision to change coaches after a thorough evaluation of the program.
“After the season, I wanted to do a deep dive and take a look at the program across the board,” Purinton said during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. “I had many conversations with our student-athletes and coaching staff just to see where we were and I just felt like – these decisions are always difficult, it’s the worst part about being in athletics – that we needed a fresh start and it was time to make a change.
“I certainly appreciate everything Mike has done during his six years at A-State. It felt like we needed to go in a different direction.”
Balado will be paid liquidated damages of $187,500 in quarterly installments under the terms of a two-year contract announced in March 2022. The buyout will be paid with private funds through the Red Wolves Foundation, according to the university.
ASU gave Balado a two-year extension with a base salary of $375,000 after the Red Wolves posted an 18-11 record in the 2021-22 season. The contract stipulated that the buyout for the second year would be reduced by 50 percent, to $187,500, unless ASU won 10 regular-season games against Sun Belt opponents, won the regular-season Sun Belt championship or received a bid to the NCAA or NIT during the 2022-23 season.
Thursday was the first day of the second year in the contract.
Balado, who was an assistant at Louisville prior to taking over at ASU, released a statement through the university.
“First, I would like to say thank you to the community of Jonesboro and Arkansas State University for the opportunity to be your head coach,” Balado said in the press release. “I have nothing but great things to say about this city and the people in it, and they’ve made this a very special place for me and my family.
“I’m very proud of the players we’ve recruited here and that we’ve been able to graduate 100 percent of our seniors who exhausted their eligibility. To all the players who have played for me, I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the program, as well as me and my family.
“I also want to say a special thank you to (former ASU athletic directors) Terry Mohajir and Tom Bowen and to Jeff Purinton for the opportunity to work under their tutelage. I wish nothing but the best for A-State in the future.”
Purinton said he met with Balado, the assistant coaches and staff, and the players on Thursday.
A couple of players who have already left campus for spring break were included in the meeting by video conference.
“The team, they handled it well. I told them I understand how difficult it is. They had a couple questions just about the process and I told them I wanted to move quickly, but certainly wanted to make sure we hire the right coach,” Purinton said. “To me, that starts with our student-athletes and providing the right culture for them. Certainly we want to win and compete for championships, but I want to get right person for our kids first and foremost.”
Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr., who averaged 10.8 points per game and shot a Sun Belt-best 48.4 percent from the 3-point line, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Thursday via social media.
Purinton is hopeful the Red Wolves who have eligibility remaining will speak with ASU’s next coach before transferring.
“I asked them if they could give us a little time here and when we hire a new coach, we’ll sit down and figure things out,” Purinton said. “I understand that in this day and age, with social media and the transfer portal and all the things we have going on, things move extremely fast, but they seemed receptive to that approach.”
Balado’s first two ASU teams finished 11-21 and 13-19, respectively. The 2019-20 Red Wolves got off to a strong start that included road victories over Colorado State and Tulsa, but lost eight in a row during conference play and finished the season 16-16.
Forward Norchad Omier joined the Red Wolves as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, when ASU finished 11-13, and was the Sun Belt Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season.
Omier initially announced plans to return to ASU for the 2022-23 season, but reconsidered and transferred to Miami, where he was third-team All-ACC this year. Former Jonesboro High School star Desi Sills, who joined the Red Wolves in the 2021-22 season, also left and is finishing his career at Kansas State.
This season the Red Wolves battled several injuries and lost 10 consecutive games at one point in Sun Belt play. ASU won three of its last five games, posting a victory in the conference tournament for the third consecutive season.
“The kids competed hard. We did have some unfortunate injuries and that certainly played a factor, but any time you lose and go on a losing streak like we did, that’s hard on everybody,” Purinton said. “The thing I did take away from it is our players never quit. They kept working. I think you saw that in the tournament where they were playing pretty good ball at the end. I think that shows a lot about their character.”
Purinton said he would like to make a hire as quickly as possible, but does not want to rush the process.
“I don’t want to rush and hire someone who is not the right fit. When I was at Alabama, we hired Coach (Nate) Oats relatively quickly. There’s a lot of factors that will play into it,” Purinton said. “Time is of the essence in today’s world of college athletics more than ever because of the portal, in recruiting and how everything moves at such a fast pace. The other criteria you have to talk about is the ability to understand the portal, transfers and connections on the recruiting side of the ledger.”
Purinton said he will not use a search firm in hiring ASU’s 17th all-time men’s head basketball coach.
“In terms of the interest, in the last few hours, I’ve gotten an enormous amount of phone calls,” Purinton said. “I think people from the outside see this as a really good job and a really good opportunity. I think the level of the Sun Belt certainly has been elevated with a lot of our sports, and basketball for sure. I think being in a strong league like the Sun Belt is a factor too.”
Purinton said the ability to relate to student-athletes and create a strong culture is an important consideration.
“The character of that individual is going to be at the top of the list as well and, like I mentioned, style of play and their background, their experiences, how they fit with our university as well as our community,” Purinton said. “That’s one of the things that drew me to Arkansas State, what I heard from people who had worked at the university, worked in athletics or coached there, just the strong sense of community and how everything ties together in Northeast Arkansas with A-State.”