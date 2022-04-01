Balado points to "outside influences" in Omier's decision

JONESBORO — Mike Balado knew Arkansas State was going to have some departures via the NCAA transfer portal this spring, just not quite as many as the Red Wolves have seen this week.
Five players, among them Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier and former Jonesboro High School standout Desi Sills, have revealed their intentions to enter the portal since returning from spring break.
“It’s obviously unfortunate with some of the guys who have left that was a surprise,” Balado said during a video conference Friday. “Three of them were ones that we love, but were going to move on to play at other places where they could play more minutes, and one of them graduated. It’s the landscape of college basketball. It’s a new era in what’s going on with recruiting.
“Unfortunately the one-time transfer exception is going to hurt a lot of mid-majors. It is what it is. When you have a good player and you pluck one from the unknown, as we did with Norchad, develop them, a lot of times they’re going to have the opportunity to go to a higher level and get plucked from our league. I don’t know how many guys from our league are in the transfer portal, but it’s going on everywhere in the country. I’m a little surprised why everybody is so shocked by it.”
Omier, a second-year freshman forward, figures to be a hot commodity on the transfer market after averaging 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds this season at ASU. He was also the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Year.
On March 14, Omier posted a message on social media saying he planned to return for the 2022-23 season with the Red Wolves. He reversed course Wednesday when he posted a message revealing his intent to explore the transfer portal.
What changed? Balado said Omier would need to answer that question.
“When outside influences get involved that are beyond my control, things change. That’s unfortunate, but it’s something where you’re going to have to ask him because when we spoke, it was that he was coming back,” Balado said. “There was no question about it. He took a trip and when he came back, he changed his mind.
“By the way, I want to put this out there – I love the young man like my son. There is no ill will. I love him, so I want him to be successful. Of course I want for it to be here and I think he can get to the NBA from here. Unfortunately, some other people don’t think that.”
Balado said he knew Sills, a guard who spent three seasons at the University of Arkansas before transferring to ASU last year, was “a little bit on the fence” about returning next season for his final year of eligibility.
Sills was ASU’s second-leading scorer in 2021-22 at 12.6 points per game.
“I thought he was just going to go play pro. I didn’t know if he was going to play his last year,” Balado said. “He just wanted to go make money, which I understand, and I would support him for that. I don’t know what the process is for him to go again in the transfer portal. … I really don’t know where his mindset’s at in that realm. I don’t know what advice he’s getting from, again, outside influences, what they’re telling him.”
Other Red Wolves to enter the transfer portal include Keyon Wesley, Lazar Grbovic and Mario Fantina.
Wesley was a two-year starter at forward, though his averages dipped to 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this year. Grbovic and Fantina were reserves who have three years of eligibility remaining.
Marquis Eaton, like Sills a former Jonesboro High School standout, was ASU’s third-leading scorer this season as he put up 11.5 points per game while completing his eligibility. Guard Caleb Fields, who averaged 7.3 points and a team-best 4.4 assists, is the only starter presently expected to return.
While transfer portal departures can happen at any time, Balado said he does not expect others to leave the roster this spring.
“I’ve spoken to the ones who are here and they’re very excited and very committed. I feel good about the guys who are here right now,” Balado said. “I feel great about the freshmen coming in, I feel great about the guys that we had individual workouts with. We had meetings with all of them, meetings with the team. I can’t control everything that goes on with everybody else, but I don’t see anybody else leaving, no.”
ASU announced a two-year contract extension March 15 for Balado, a former Louisville assistant whose original five-year contract was to expire at the end of March. He has a 69-80 career record with the Red Wolves, who were 18-11 this season.
In the university’s March 15 announcement, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen said ASU’s men’s basketball program is moving in a good direction, but added that neither he nor Balado is satisfied with the overall on-court results.
Balado said he will not use the word “rebuild” in the wake of ASU’s roster changes, adding that he plans to restructure the way his program recruits.
With the Red Wolves’ top three scorers leaving, Balado said scoring and shooting are their greatest needs, although he said Fields, Markise Davis and Malcolm Farrington can make up some of the losses in point production.
“Obviously we’re going to hit the transfer portal really hard,” Balado said. “If it’s something that has been an effect negatively for us with kids leaving, then we’re going to try to use that as a positive. When you have kids who transfer in with a one-time exception, chances are you won’t lose those kids because they’ve already transferred once.
“You’re going to have to rebuild your roster every two years now. It’s very hard for us at this level now to evaluate well, like I think we’ve done, and take a kid that nobody knew about and develop them, because in two years there’s a chance he might leave again. We’re going to go transfer heavily, junior college and transfer portal. We brought in two freshmen who are going to be very good and they’re locked into their commitment, which I’m excited about. They’re more excited than ever to come in and help.”
ASU signed two freshmen during the early period, guard Terrance Ford Jr. of Victory Rock Prep (Fla.) and Izaiyah Nelson of Marietta, Ga.
Omier isn’t the only 2022 Sun Belt award winner in the portal. Troy’s Duke Deen, the Freshman of the Year, and Georgia Southern’s Elijah McCadden, the Sixth Man of the Year, have also expressed transfer intentions. Texas State guard Caleb Asberry, like Omier a first-team All-Sun Belt choice, has also said he plans to enter the portal.
DeVante’ Jones, the 2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year at Coastal Carolina, transferred to Michigan for the 2021-22 season.
Aside from adding Sills, the Red Wolves were not impacted by the transfer portal a year ago. Now they have roster openings to fill.
“I knew it could have been a possibility last year before we came back this year, but I was happy we were able to keep everybody. We had a great nucleus back and we added one as well,” Balado said. “Now we have to change our approach, just have to change it. It is what it is. I’m not going to sit here and sulk, I’m not going to sit here and put my head down. You’re not going to get that from me.
“All these people saying negative stuff and all that, I don’t hear it. I’m here to build the program, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to make Arkansas State the best program it can be and win a championship, and that has not changed. We’re going to renew and we’re going to rejuvenate. That’s it, that’s all we’re going to do.”