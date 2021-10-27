STRAWBERRY — Three Tuckerman players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Bulldogs defeated Hillcrest 62-48 in senior boys’ basketball.
David Platt and Amare Neal scored 16 points each to lead Tuckerman (2-0). Waylon Tackett added 15 points and John Metzger finished with nine. Tuckerman led 15-5 after the first quarter, 32-16 at halftime and 46-29 after the third quarter.
The Bulldogs opened the season last week with a 60-54 victory at Flippin, where Platt finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Carson Miller added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs.
BIC 50, Armorel 35
ARMOREL — Jaron Burrow scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter Tuesday night to help Buffalo Island Central pull away for a 50-35 victory over Armorel in senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (3-0) led 13-6 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime. They outscored the Tigers 20-7 in the third quarter to take a 46-26 lead. Nicholas Patterson finished with 12 points for BIC. Caden Whitehead added a double-double of 10 points and 10 blocked shots.
Forrest Christiansen scored 12 points and Cameron Martinez added 10 for Armorel.
Armorel won the junior boys’ game 47-24. BIC took the seventh-grade game 41-11.
CRA 57, Riverside 42
LAKE CITY — Jesse Beliew scored 22 points Tuesday night to lead Crowley’s Ridge Academy to a 57-42 victory over Riverside in senior boys’ basketball.
Sam Marshall added 15 points and Jace Elms finished with 10 for the Falcons (1-1). CRA led 14-10 after the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 44-32 after the third quarter.
Harrison McAnally scored 12 points to lead Riverside (1-3). Easton Hatch added 11 points, while Dennis Williams added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels.
Riverside (4-0) won the junior boys’ game 42-19.